Turkey A Stand in Gaziantep to prevent LGBTQ from organizing their activities!

Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Turkey called on Muslims who are zealous about their religion to gather in Yeşilsu Square to prevent gays who call themselves LGBTQ from organizing an event that they had previously announced their intention to organize and deliver a speech during in the same square.

Alhamdulilah Rabb Alameen, the Muslims of Gaziantep gathered in the square, responding to the call of Hizb ut Tahrir, and Ustaadh Zinil Ak Demir delivered a speech in which he urged them to cooperate and stand as one body in front of this group that seeks corruption in the land. After they were assured that they had achieved what they wanted, the crowd dispersed, glorifying Allah, and chanting Takbeer.

Sunday, 27 Dhul Qi’ddah 1443 AH – 26 June 2022 CE

