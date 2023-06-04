Tunisia: Press Conference on the Penal Policy of the State towards Hizb ut Tahrir

Thursday, 01/06/2023, the Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Tunisia held a press conference at its headquarters in Ariana under the title: “The state’s penal policy towards Hizb ut Tahrir: How long will the selectivity last?”

The press conference began with a message by the Head of the Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in the Wilayah of Tunisia, Ustaadh Khabib Kerbaka, in which he introduced the members of the Defense Committee of Hizb ut Tahrir, and talked about the method adopted by the regime in Tunisia to harass the ٍShabab of Hizb ut Tahrir, especially after July 25, recalling the nature of the political work of the party which aims to change the regime and liberate the country from the yoke of colonialism and save the Ummah, including the people of Tunisia, from the accumulated crises by restoring the authority of Islam completely and undiminished, which constitutes a threat to the Western powers and makes its agents at home, mere agents whose role is limited to disrupting the activity of workers to resume living with Islam.

As for the last intervention, it was made by Attorney Imad Eddin Haddouk, in which he gave official statistics and figures about the number of arrests in the ranks of Hizb ut Tahrir over recent years, where he confirmed that there were 69 dismissed cases from 2015, in which the Shabab were arrested and sentenced not to hear the case except for 7 cases that were not It is still being considered, because it is not possible to prosecute material personalities on charges directed against a moral personality, which is the personality of Hizb ut Tahrir in the matter of the case, in contrast to what happened with the Shab, Adel Al-Ansari in Nabeul, which is a legal and historical scandal by all standards. Imad Eddin Haddouk asked about the scientific level of the judge who issued the ruling in the Court of First Instance in Nabeul, asking for confirmation of her scientific certificate.

Also, 90 arrests have been recorded since 2015 until today, in which the referral took place to the Public Prosecution and then to the anti-terrorism pole, and they were all released, which is a clear indication of the regime’s inability to attach the terrorist character to the issues of the Shabab of Hizb ut Tahrir, because they are red-handed in intellectual political work far from All forms of physical labour. Rather, it is additional evidence of the intellectual bankruptcy of the modern state whose rulers are incapable of intellectual and political confrontation and of a debate with Hizb ut Tahrir. Therefore, Ust. Haddock renewed his call to open the doors of debate and discussion about the party most capable of pulling the country and its people out of the state of dependence, misery, and misery produced by the application of capitalism in Tunisia.

Regarding the trials, Ustaadh Haddouk explained that there is a referral to the military court in Tunis and another in Sfax, while the civil courts included Tunis 1, Tunis 2, Ariana, Ben Arous, Manouba, Bizerte, Nabeul, Majaz al-Bab, Beja, Jendouba, Sousse, and Mahdia. Sidi Bouzid, Kairouan, Sfax, Gabes and Tozeur.

With this path, he confirms beyond any doubt that there is a systematic targeting of members of Hizb ut Tahrir in order to harass them before the courts and pursue them judicially on flimsy charges, and that everyone is involved in this political path except from the mercy of my Lord, starting from the municipality and the state and all the way to the Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Justice, Therefore, selectivity in dealing with Hizb ut Tahrir is a state policy.

As for the so-called civil society, it is part of the dirty conspiracy against the advocates of the Khilafah, where all the slogans of freedom, democracy and human rights end, as soon as it comes to Hizb ut Tahrir.

Message by Ust. Abdel Raouf Al-Amiri

Head of the Political Office in Hizb ut Tahrir/ Wilayah Tunisia on the Sidelines of the Press Conference

Thursday, 12 Dhu al-Qi’dah 1444 AH – 01 June 2023 CE

