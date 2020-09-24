True Justice Is the Eradication of the Occupying Jewish Entity

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has rejected the objection against ‘the decision of not judging ‘Israel’ taken by the prosecution Office regarding the Mavi Marmara ship where 9 Turkish people were killed. ICC Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda had refused the investigation file in December 2019 for the third time, on the grounds that “there was not any ground to hold an inquiry”. The ICC judges announced that they refused the request of Comoros where the Mavi Marmara ship is registered and who brought the issue to The Hague, for reevaluating Bensouda’s decision.

Comment:

As you may recall and never will forget, 10 Muslim brothers were martyred and 50 wounded in an attack by the Jewish entity on the Mavi Marmara ship, which brought humanitarian aid to Gaza. We hereby ask remission and forgiveness from our Lord for our brothers who lost their lives in the attack. May their place be in heaven InshaAllah.

As for ICC’s decision, it’s not a surprising decision at all. What is really befuddling after all that experience is to continue to expect justice from institutions established and managed by the imperialist disbelievers, whose only aim is to look after their own interests.

At the same time, the case had already been de facto closed in 2016. Turkey and the Jewish entity had come to an agreement and in exchange for 20 million dollars of compensation, all requests were renounced. Moreover, after this agreement it was determined that Turkey should cover the loss to be occurred resulting from any legal proceedings regarding the Jewish entity.

Therefore, the lawsuits against the ICC and the objections made were already legally meaningless. Perhaps these attempts could be considered reasonable as a debt of conscience for the Muslims who gave their lives and shed their blood in Mavi Marmara. But if such attempts overshadow the real culprit, of course, it is unacceptable.

Who is the real culprit? The Jewish entity?

Outlawing the Jewish entity, pointing at it, is nothing more than classical easiness. Actually, considering the Jewish entity as the real culprit is not just. It is an occupant, it is a thief, it is an extorter, it is a child murderer, it is a terror state. These are all true! But what about the rulers, states, armies who give it the opportunity to commit these crimes? And what about the masses, parties, CSO’s, scholars, opinion leaders and fanatics who come with excuses to make their leaders look innocent? Are they not to blame at all? Or are they the real culprit?

Just think! Imagine!

Imagine that the countries whose people are Muslims are united under the roof of one state. Imagine that their army is one army, that their wealth and all their means, their agricultural inputs, their economy, their labor force are one. And also, imagine that this state is ruled by a leader, a Khaleefah like Abdul Hamid, Suleiman the Magnificent, Al-Mu’tasim Billah, Harun al-Rashid, Umar ibn Abd al-Aziz.

And answer!

Who can dare to go against this state? Who can have an eye on a span of soil of this state? Who can encroach on someone from the people of this state? Would Masjid al-Aqsa, blessed by Allah, remain under the occupation of the Jewish entity? How is it possible that these occupying Jews, who are even scared of their own shadow, are able to remain in Palestine? Could the United States, Britain, France, Russia, China treat Muslims arrogantly, cruelly as they do today? Would there be a problem like East Turkestan? Would Kashmir be handed over to the pagan Hindus? Would Islamic lands be divided into north, south, east and west? More importantly, who could insult our most precious, the Messenger of Allah ﷺ under the name of freedom of opinion? Wouldn’t those who dare to insult taste the iron fist of the armies of Islam?

Yes, we would be an iron fist and crush and fire and burn regarding those who have an eye on Islamic lands, those who encroach on the lives, wealth and honor of Muslims, those who insult the Messenger of Allah ﷺ, and the occupying Jewish entity!

Now, open your eyes and arrive back in today. Get up to make your dreams come true! Blow the cobwebs away! Do not trust these leaders upon you anymore, who sell you out and let you down at every opportunity! They are already stuck in a vortex of betrayal, like the dead. You are the ones who will do it! You are the ones to make your dreams come true! You will save Palestine, the Masjid Al-Aqsa! You are the ones who will establish the Khilafah Rashidah (on the Method of the Prophethood)!

Do not forget! Remember and remind!

The Muslim Ummah is the best nation produced for mankind. Its innate dynamics (of existence) are strong enough to regain everything it has lost, because it is the nation of Muhammad ﷺ, who doesn’t give in, doesn’t give up, doesn’t break down, doesn’t give up hope and triumphed in the da’wah it started alone!

Do not forget! Remember and remind!

Allah’s promise is right! Rasulallah’s glad tidings is right! Allah and His Messenger have spoken the truth!

Allah will help the believers, the obedient, those with sincere commitment, the sincere and the devoted ones and will give them power on earth. There will be Khilafah upon the Prophetic method again.

Then, your dreams are actually the truth itself! And as close as to reach out and grab!

All you have to do is to grasp the outstretched hand of Hizb ut Tahrir to unite around the only truth, and to work with sincerity (ikhlas)!

May our Lord grant us to witness how the occupying Jewish entity is thrown out of the blessed Palestinian territories through our hand before we die. Allahumma Ameen! Allahumma Ameen, Allahumma Ameen.

Süleyman Uğurlu