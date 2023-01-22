Through a Thunderous March, Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Sudan Hands the Republican Palace a Communique to Al-Burhan

Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Sudan led an enormous march starting from the Grand Mosque in Khartoum to the Republican Palace after noon prayer, today, Sunday, 15 Jumada al-Akhirah 1444 AH corresponding to 8/1/2023 CE, to hand over Al-Burhan a communique from Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Sudan. The party delegation carrying the communique led by Ustaadh Nasir Ridha Muhammad Othman – Head of the Central Communications Committee of Hizb ut Tahrir in the Wilayah of Sudan, and the following members, Ustaadh Ibrahim Othman (Abu Khalil) – Official Spokesman of Hizb ut Tahrir in the Wilayah of Sudan, and Ustaadh Muhammad Al Hassan – Member of the Council of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah of Sudan led by Mr. Ahmed Abkar, a lawyer and member of the Council, carrying a white liwaa (banner) with the words (لا إله إلا الله محمد رسول الله) “There is no god but Allah, and Muhammad is the Messenger of Allah” written on it.

The crowd’s cheers reached the sky with takbeer and tahlil, chanting: “There is no Allah but God, Muhammad is the Messenger of Allah, and the Khilafah (Caliphate) is Allah’s promise”, “All states have failed, and the Khilafah is the solution”, “There is no escape, there is no escape, and the Khilafah is the solution”. The people and the owners of the vehicles reacted with tahlil and takbeer. Even, the soldiers and officers of the Republican Guard reacted positively with this great event.

Then, after negotiations, Ustaadh Nasser and Ustaadh Abu Khalil were allowed to enter the palace and hand over the communique to the person in charge of receiving memos and letters at the palace, where he carried a message to deliver this book to Lieutenant-General Al-Burhan personally, and he promised to do so.

The communique showed that what is happening between the military and civilian components is an international conflict between America, which controls Al-Burhan, his deputy and his group on one hand, and between the Freedom and Change and the parties allied with it from Britain’s agents and followers on the other hand, and that the framework agreement is nothing but a temporary agreement formulated by the Kafir Volker under the direct supervision of the Americans and the British.

The communique then touched on the seriousness of what the framework agreement contained in terms of Sharia’ and even fundamental violations that make Sudan a secular country that is liable to be torn apart by federalism. The communique also indicated that the agreement will not solve Sudan’s political, economic, or other crisis, and that the great Islam is a belief and systems of life; That is, it is a religion and from it is the state, and it is Islam, which alone liberates the country from the yoke of colonialism, and stops the futility of Western embassies and UNITAMS.

In conclusion, the communique asked Al-Burhan to give the victory to Hizb ut Tahrir, perhaps he might be like the first ones,

(وَالسَّابِقُونَ الأَوَّلُونَ مِنَ الْمُهَاجِرِينَ وَالأَنْصَارِ وَالَّذِينَ اتَّبَعُوهُمْ بِإِحْسَانٍ رَضِيَ اللَّهُ عَنْهُمْ وَرَضُوا عَنْهُ)

“As for the foremost – the first of the Emigrants1 and the Helpers – and those who follow them in goodness, Allah is pleased with them and they are pleased with Him.” [Al-Tawbah 9:100].

In conclusion, the Hizb roused the mettles of all the sincere people of strength and resilience to give support to Hizb ut Tahrir so that Islam would come to power purely through establishing the Khilafah Rashidah (Rightly Guided Caliphate) on the method of the Prophethood.

(إِنَّ فِي هَذَا لَبَلَاغاً لِقَوْمٍ عَابِدِينَ)

“Surely this ˹Quran˺ is sufficient ˹as a reminder˺ for those devoted to worship.” [Al-Anbya 21:106]

Ibrahim Othman (Abu Khalil)

Official Spokesman of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Sudan

Press Release

15 Jumada II 1444 – Sunday, 8th January 2023

No: HTS 1444 / 22

(Translated)