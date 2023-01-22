CMO Rajab Campaign: 102nd Anniversary Destruction of the Khilafah 1444 AH – 2023 CE

In the month of Rajab Muharram of this year 1444 AH / 2023 CE and on the occasion of the tragic anniversary of the criminals’ destruction of the Islamic State that our Master Muhammad (saw) established and the abolition of the Islamic ruling system (the Khilafah) on 28th Rajab 1342 Hijri corresponding to 3rd March 1924 CE, Hizb ut Tahrir will organize wide public events in the countries in which it operates. We in the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir through its pages will provide comprehensive coverage of these widespread events, by the permission of Allah. We ask Allah Subhanahu wa Taa’la to hasten the establishment of the Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) upon the method of the Prophethood. Indeed Allah is Able over this.

(وَعَدَ اللَّهُ الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا مِنكُمْ وَعَمِلُوا الصَّالِحَاتِ لَيَسْتَخْلِفَنَّهُمْ فِي الْأَرْضِ كَمَا اسْتَخْلَفَ الَّذِينَ مِن قَبْلِهِمْ وَلَيُمَكِّنَنَّ لَهُمْ دِينَهُمُ الَّذِي ارْتَضَى لَهُمْ وَلَيُبَدِّلَنَّهُم مِّن بَعْدِ خَوْفِهِمْ أَمْنًا يَعْبُدُونَنِي لَا يُشْرِكُونَ بِي شَيْئًا وَمَن كَفَرَ بَعْدَ ذَلِكَ فَأُولَئِكَ هُمُ الْفَاسِقُونَ)

Allah has promised those who have believed among you and done righteous deeds that He will surely grant them succession [to authority] upon the earth just as He granted it to those before them and that He will surely establish for them [therein] their religion which He has preferred for them and that He will surely substitute for them, after their fear, security, [for] they worship Me, not associating anything with Me. But whoever disbelieves after that – then those are the defiantly disobedient. [Surah An-Nur: 55]

Utilise and follow thiese hashtags in this blessed month:

Monday, 01 Rajab Al Muharram 1444 AH – 23 January 2023 CE