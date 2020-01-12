Those Who Deceive Us Are Not One of Us

A religious cooperation agreement has been signed between Turkey and Iran in Ankara. Minister of Religious Affairs Ali Erbas and Minister of Islamic Culture and Communication of Islamic Republic of Iran Ebuzer Ibrahimi Turkmen convened and signed the collaboration in Ankara. (News Agencies)

Comment:

With this religious collaboration agreement between Turkey and Iran, it is emphasized that both countries will organize studies to fight against extremism and to reinforce the unity of the Ummah, and both countries will make programs regarding the mutual issues and especially the matter of Al-Quds. It will get more apparent that the topics discussed are all deception and lie if the real practices of both parties are analysed regarding the unity of the Ummah and the matter of Al-Quds. In other words, Al-Quds which has been waiting for its liberation for years and the 9th year of the Syrian uprising blew the lid off like a litmus paper and unbosomed the real faces behind the masks. What is remained? States whose leaders act paradoxically with their deeds and words, and their dirty policies are left.

Oh, the so-called parties who claim to make this agreement in favour of the Ummah! We already know how insincere you are thanks to your deeds. Instead of uniting the Ummah, we know how you have shattered the Ummah with any kind of fraud and how much you are willing to adhere the agreement of Sykes-Picot which has separated the Ummah with artificial borders. We know how you have prevented the Ummah from unity with your poisonous ideas. We also know how much you are bounded to the plans of the West with the chains of captivity. The summits of Geneva, Astana and Sochi are just “plays” directed by colonialist disbelievers in order to end up the Syrian rebellion upon the request of the disbelievers. We again know how loyal you are to your characters in this play. We know you not from your talk but from your deeds. What you are up to is to whitewash the reality with your sneakiness.

Whatever the context is, Iran’s role as a slayer during the Syrian Revolution is clear. To be pictured on the same frame while it is certain that Turkey’s policy in the Syrian revolution was not to shield Muslims but Assad and also while the crimes of those representatives of these two states are shadowed by their rhetoric about doing something for the sake of the Ummah, this can only be explained by “blind leading the blind”. Since the cruelty of these two countries are certain, the agreement signed cannot be explained other than deception and betrayal. Whereas Rasulullah ﷺ said: «مَنْ غَشَّـنَا فَلَيْس مِنَّا» “Whoever deceives us is not one of us” (Muslim).

The featured explanation “reinforcement of the Ummah’s Unity” of Religious Affairs of Turkey is on its own sufficient to clarify that this stress is incoherent. Is it Iran that is going to reinforce the unity of the Ummah with its bloody hands who has slaughtered and is continuing to slaughter systematically Muslim population in Syria and in Yemen? Is Iran, who has betrayed Muslims all around the world, going to reinforce the unity of the Muslims? Or Turkey who has ignored the call of the Muslims? The politicians who spurn the life, honour and values of Muslims, who try to implement the plans of the West by main force, try to cover their infidelity through signed agreements with brotherhood. They aim to deceive Muslims with their magic words.

The Directorate of Religious Affairs of Turkey, who has signed the agreement by speaking of the unity of the Ummah with Tehran, must have forgotten the cruel practices of the Iranian militia in Syria for nine years and has declared its insincerity and incoherency.

Alas! Our brothers must have received the news and moved to tears about the “religious collaboration” between Turkey and Iran, who have doomed women, children, adults and thousands of Muslims to poverty, hunger, and even to death in order to implement the plans of colonialist disbelievers in Syria. It must be known that these tears are because of deception and pain, not because of happiness and pride. On the day, the Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) will turn to life again with its magnificence, and will make the disbelievers lose their sleep. That day, the mischief of the disbelievers will vanish with the light of Khilafah Rashidah. Then there will be no deception and cooperation with the disbelievers. That day, the tears will be out of happiness and pride. وَيَوْمَئِذٍ يَفْرَحُ الْمُؤْمِنُونَ “And that day, the believers will rejoice” [Ar-Rum: 4]

Abdullah İmamoğlu