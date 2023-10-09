[لَنْ يَضُرُّوكُمْ إِلَّا أَذًى وَإِنْ يُقَاتِلُوكُمْ يُوَلُّوكُمُ الْأَدْبَارَ ثُمَّ لَا يُنْصَرُونَ]

“They can never inflict harm on you, except a little annoyance. But if they meet you in battle, they will flee and they will have no helpers.” [Aali-Imran 3:111]

Here are the Jews from the time of Banu Qaynuqa, Banu Nadir, Banu Qurayza, and then Khaybar. They persist in cheating, deception, immorality, depravity, cowardice, and humiliation. Allah has spoken the Truth,

[ضُرِبَتْ عَلَيْهِمُ الذِّلَّةُ أَيْنَ مَا ثُقِفُوا إِلَّا بِحَبْلٍ مِنَ اللهِ وَحَبْلٍ مِنَ النَّاسِ]

“They will be stricken with disgrace wherever they go, unless they are protected by a covenant with Allah or a treaty with the people.” [Aali-Imran 3:112].

They have severed the rope of Allah, and all that remains for them are people from Kufr (disbelieving) countries, people of hypocrisy, and treacherous rulers in Muslim lands!

Individual young men storm Jewish fortresses on motorcycles and even by foot, seize Jewish armored vehicles, kill and capture those who are heavily armed and armored. These are individuals who, with their individual weapons, and with their hearts and minds, strike them from every position! They do not fear them, but rather they chant Takbirs and do not flee. They aspire to victory in this world, and in the Afterlife, they will be delighted in a garden of Paradise. Blessings to them in both worlds, a victory from Allah and a near conquest.

[وَأُخْرَى تُحِبُّونَهَا نَصْرٌ مِنَ اللهِ وَفَتْحٌ قَرِيبٌ وَبَشِّرِ الْمُؤْمِنِينَ]

“And [you will obtain] another [favor] that you love – victory from Allah and an imminent conquest; and give good tidings to the believers.” [As-Saf 61:13].

As for what is heartbreaking, it is the Ruwaibidah rulers in Muslim lands, especially those surrounding Palestine, as if they neither see nor hear,

[صُمٌّ بُكْمٌ عُمْيٌ فَهُمْ لَا يَرْجِعُونَ]

“Deaf, dumb and blind – so they will not return [to the right path].” [Al-Baqarah 2:18].

They are around them, yet they can hardly see them, as if the Blessed Land does not concern them, but rather they are as if they are an impartial party, observing what is happening as if they are in a faraway land and not as it is from the third of the sacred Mosques and the first of the Qiblatayn!

[أَلَا سَاءَ مَا يَحْكُمُونَ]

“Unquestionably, evil is what they decide” [An-Nahl: 59].

So what if these rulers invaded their borders with Palestine and supported their brothers who fought with their bodies and weapons that did not reach the degree of their enemy’s weapons!? How can the Muslim armies bear to remain silent and inactive while they witness the fighting in Palestine and against the people of Palestine!? How can they refrain from supporting the people of Palestine, the Blessed Land, the Israa wal Miraj (night journey and ascension) of the Messenger (saw)?!

[سُبْحَانَ الَّذِي أَسْرَى بِعَبْدِهِ لَيْلاً مِنَ الْمَسْجِدِ الْحَرَامِ إِلَى الْمَسْجِدِ الْأَقْصَى الَّذِي بَارَكْنَا حوله]

“Exalted is He who took His Servant by night from al-Masjid al-Haram to al-Masjid al-Aqsa, whose surroundings We have blessed” [Al-Isra 17:1].

How can they comply with the orders of those traitorous, agent-rulers?! Will obedience to their masters benefit them in humiliation and disgrace before those who have been struck by humiliation and abasement and have incurred the wrath of Allah who occupied Palestine, the Blessed Land, with the help of these agent rulers?!

[يَوْمَ تُقَلَّبُ وُجُوهُهُمْ فِي النَّارِ يَقُولُونَ يَا لَيْتَنَا أَطَعْنَا اللهَ وَأَطَعْنَا الرَّسُولَا * وَقَالُوا رَبَّنَا إِنَّا أَطَعْنَا سَادَتَنَا وَكُبَرَاءَنَا فَأَضَلُّونَا السَّبِيلَا * رَبَّنَا آتِهِمْ ضِعْفَيْنِ مِنَ الْعَذَابِ وَالْعَنْهُمْ لَعْناً كَبِيراً]

“The Day their faces will be turned about in the Fire, they will say, “How we wish we had obeyed Allah and obeyed the Messenger.” And they will say, “Our Lord, indeed we obeyed our masters and our dignitaries, and they led us astray from the [right] way. Our Lord, give them double the punishment and curse them with a great curse.”” [Al-Ahzab 33:66-8].

We realize that leaving the people of Palestine to fight the Jews alone, without accompanying them, rather, without the Muslim armies advancing with them since the victory we want is by liberating Palestine from the abomination of the Jews and eliminating their entity. This victory will not be achieved unless the Muslim armies destroy them, led by a loyal state, which achieves the clear victory.

In addition to this and that, these Ruwaybidah will disappear, and the Islamic State, the Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate), will return, with the permission of Allah. Fighting the Jews and removing their occupation will happen, Allah willing. Al-Sadiq Al-Masduq (peace and blessings be upon him) said in Musnad Ahmad on the authority of Hudhayfah:

«…ثُمَّ تَكُونُ خِلَافَةً عَلَى مِنْهَاجِ النُّبُوَّةِ»

“…Then there will be a Khilafah upon the method of Prophethood.”

Al-Bukhari also narrated on the authority of Abdullah bin Omar (may Allah be pleased with them both) who said: I heard the Messenger of Allah (saw) saying,

«تُقَاتِلُكُمْ الْيَهُودُ فَتُسَلَّطُونَ عَلَيْهِمْ ثُمَّ يَقُولُ الْحَجَرُ يَا مُسْلِمُ هَذَا يَهُودِيٌّ وَرَائِي فَاقْتُلْهُ»

“The Jews will fight with you, and you will be given victory over them so that a stone will say, ‘O Muslim! There is a Jew behind me; kill him!’”

Also, Muslim narrated verbally on the authority of Ibn Umar, on the authority of the Prophet (saw) who said,

«لَتُقَاتِلُنَّ الْيَهُودَ فَلَتَقْتُلُنَّهُمْ حَتَّى يَقُولَ الْحَجَرُ يَا مُسْلِمُ هَذَا يَهُودِيٌّ فَتَعَالَ فَاقْتُلْهُ»

“You will fight against the Jews and you will kill them until even a stone would say: Come here, Muslim, there is a Jew (hiding himself behind me); kill him.” Then the earth will shine with the victory of Allah, the Powerful, the Mighty, the Wise.

We ask Allah for al-Firdaws al-A’la (highest Gardens of Paradise) for the martyrs of Palestine and for the wounded and injured to receive complete recovery that leaves no disease. We also ask Him (swt) that the agent rulers of the Muslims and their followers from the misguided groups do not succeed. None of these people will succeed in shifting the results of the fighting from victory to defeat, from destroying the Jewish entity to strengthening its foothold, and from a clear conquest to a deviation towards the left and the right! Rather, the words of Allah Almighty about the Jews are fulfilled:

[لَنْ يَضُرُّوكُمْ إِلَّا أَذًى وَإِنْ يُقَاتِلُوكُمْ يُوَلُّوكُمُ الْأَدْبَارَ ثُمَّ لَا يُنْصَرُونَ]

“They will not harm you except for [some] annoyance. And if they fight you, they will show you their backs; then they will not be aided.” [Aal-i-Imran: 111].