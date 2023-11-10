There Are No Safe Places and No Red Lines in the Dictionary of the Criminal Jewish Entity

At least five were martyred and dozens were injured, as a result of the aircraft of the criminal Jewish entity targeting, on Thursday morning, 2/11/2023, the Abu Assi School with internationally banned white phosphorus bombs. It is one of the schools of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA). It was sheltering thousands of displaced people in the Shati Camp in the Gaza Strip. Videos taken by activists showed horrific scenes of the bombing, showing the state of panic and fear that afflicted mothers and fathers for the lives of their children after the bombing began. The mothers ran barefoot outside the school carrying their children, and the men hurried to burying the bombs that fell in the schoolyard with sand, to prevent the outbreak of white smoke.

The criminality of the Jewish entity has exceeded all limits and imaginations. It is committing massacres after another, intensifying its criminality and brutality against defenseless civilians, especially women and children, crossing all red lines, using internationally banned weapons with great effect such as phosphorus, violating all the rules and customs recognized in wars, and targeting places that people thought were safe, such as schools, hospitals, and mosques, but no place is safe in light of this criminality and savagery.

The targeting of this school was not the first and will not be the last. The occupation aircraft targeted the Osama bin Zaid School, in the Al-Saftawi area in the northern Gaza Strip on Friday evening, 3/11/2023, which contained dozens of displaced people in a horrific scene of the injured and martyrs, most of whom were body parts. A massacre was also committed by targeting the gate of Al-Shifa Medical Complex and ambulances that were transporting wounded for treatment in Egypt, while other hospitals were targeted at the same time.

This criminal entity feels safe from punishment and so has transgressed in its wrongdoing and crimes. The rulers of the Arabs and Muslims, especially the neighbouring countries, are conspirators who serve the interests of the Jews and America. They do not move a muscle. Rather, they move openly against the people of Gaza and impose a siege on them. The international community, led by America, the greatest supporter of this criminal entity, is a conspirator and partner in criminality, so are its institutions, led by the United Nations, which gave us headaches with rights and agreements, but when it comes to Muslims, it is deaf dumb and blind.

The scenes of destruction, body parts, and blood, the calls for help, the cries of children and women, and the crying of a man from the horror of the scenes are enough to soften the stone, so what is the matter with the hearts of the people of power in the Muslim armies that have not softened to such scenes?

﴿ثُمَّ قَسَتْ قُلُوبُكُم مِّن بَعْدِ ذَٰلِكَ فَهِيَ كَالْحِجَارَةِ أَوْ أَشَدُّ قَسْوَةً وَإِنَّ مِنَ الْحِجَارَةِ لَمَا يَتَفَجَّرُ مِنْهُ الْأَنْهَارُ وَإِنَّ مِنْهَا لَمَا يَشَّقَّقُ فَيَخْرُجُ مِنْهُ الْمَاءُ وَإِنَّ مِنْهَا لَمَا يَهْبِطُ مِنْ خَشْيَةِ اللهِ وَمَا اللهُ بِغَافِلٍ عَمَّا تَعْمَلُونَ﴾

“Then your hearts became hardened after that, being like stones or even harder. For indeed, there are stones from which rivers burst forth, and there are some of them that split open and water comes out, and there are some of them that fall down for fear of Allah. And Allah is not unaware of what you do” [Al-Baqarah: 74].

For the sake of Allah, what are you waiting for to take action?! Something like this will melt the heart from grief, if there is belief and Islam in the heart! By Allah, you will be asked, but then it will be too late, so save yourselves from Allah’s wrath and punishment before that day comes.

Women’s Section in The Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir Press Release