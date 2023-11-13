The Jordanian Regime’s Repressive Security Services Arrested a Group of Hizb ut Tahrir Members for their Demand to Mobilize the Armies in Support of the People of Gaza!

Today, the Jordanian regime’s oppressive security services arrested a number of members of Hizb ut Tahrir after Friday prayers and took them to unknown destinations, following the party’s members distributing a leaflet to worshipers in a large number of mosques in Jordan entitled: “Soldiers in the Muslim Armies,

[أَلَيْسَ مِنْكُمْ رَجُلٌ رَشِيد]

“Is there not among you a man of reason?” [Hud:78]” which addressed the soldiers in the Muslim armies, saying: “Does the blood of your brothers and sisters being shed in Gaza Hashem not affect you? Do the cries of children, the appeals of women, and the pleas of the elders not move you to give nusrah (support) to them?”

And it mentions: “Is obedience to Allah better or is obedience to your rulers who fight against Allah and His Messenger and ally with the enemies of Allah and His Messenger better?!”

It stated: “The Jewish entity are not people of war or fighting. They are cowards and have been subjected to humiliation and destitution. You witness young believers from your own ranks with weapons incomparable to those of the Jews, and yet they strike them with force. They [Jews] flee from them, resort to planes to protect them”.

The leaflet concluded with: “Is there not among you a man of reason who can guide you to support Allah and His Messenger? Is there not among you a man of reason who can lead you to

[نَصْرٌ مِنَ اللهِ وَفَتْحٌ قَرِيبٌ]

“Victory from Allah and an imminent conquest;” [As-Saf:13].

Come to the call of the Ummah as it calls you. Come to the nusrah (material support) to the Blessed Land as it seeks your help (nusrah).

[يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا إِنْ تَنْصُرُوا اللَّهَ يَنْصُرْكُمْ وَيُثَبِّتْ أَقْدَامَكُمْ * وَالَّذِينَ كَفَرُوا فَتَعْسًا لَهُمْ وَأَضَلَّ أَعْمَالَهُمْ]

“O you who have believed, if you support Allah, He will support you and plant firmly your feet. (7) But those who disbelieve – for them is misery, and He will waste their deeds.” [Muhammad:7-8]”.

Does this call, the reminding of Allah’s words and showing of the duty dictated by Shariah to fight the Jews and support the Muslims who are being exterminated before the eyes of the world, not to mention the Muslim rulers failing, now require the regime to arrest the believing members, who could not remain idle and not address the people of power with the discourse of Islam?! Rather, this indicates and reveals the truth about this regime, which is an ally of the Jews and protector of its borders, which the masses of people in Jordan have come to realize, and even speak out about it loudly day in and day out.

The regime in Jordan, like other ruling regimes in Muslim countries, is terrified by the call to mobilize the armies, and is terrified by the idea of supporting the oppressed through the people of power, because it knows that this call will lead to the demise of its rule. It is merely a subordinate entity to protect the Jewish entity and guard its borders, so it tries to silence every voice that directs people towards the real and Shariah solution to support Palestine.

We are, as the Islamic Ummah has known us, the pioneer who does not lie to his people. This arrest and oppression will not stop us from proclaiming the truth and exposing the falsity of these rulers and their subordination to the colonialist kuffar. We affirm that these arrests will not weaken the resolve of the Dawah carriers and will only increase their determination and confidence in Allah (swt), and steadfastness on the path of truth, and it will only increase their certainty of Allah’s victory for His believing worshipers, even after a while

[أَلَا إِنَّ نَصْرَ اللهِ قَرِيبٌ]

“Unquestionably, the help of Allāh is near” [Al-Baqarah: 214].

At the same time, we hold the regime in Jordan responsible for the safety of the detained members of the party, and we demand that they are released immediately. We also demand that the Ummah take an honorable stand, which pleases Allah and His Messenger (saw), by standing with the Dawah carriers and to release them from the regime’s security grip. Do not surrender them, do not let them down, and do not leave them to the oppression of the regime’s agencies in Jordan and rise to defend them and to release them, as the Prophet (saw) said:

«الْمُسْلِمُ أَخُو الْمُسْلِمِ، لَا يَظْلِمُهُ وَلَا يَخْذُلُهُ وَلَا يُسْلِمُهُ»

“The Muslim is the brother of the Muslim, he does not oppress him, and does not let him down, and does not surrender him.”

These are the pious and pure people, and we do not praise them before Allah, who work within the ranks of Hizb ut Tahrir and work with it to establish the Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate), the features of which are now looming on the horizon; which will remove the Jewish entity and hold accountable everyone who failed the Ummah.

[وَسَيَعْلَمُ الَّذِينَ ظَلَمُوا أَيَّ مُنقَلَبٍ يَنقَلِبُونَ]

“And those who have wronged are going to know to what [kind of] return they will be returned” [Ash-Shu’ara: 227]

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Jordan

Press Release

26 Rabi’ II 1445 – Friday, 10th November 2023

No: 04 / 1445

(Translated)