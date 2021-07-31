The USA Uses its Puppets to Rule Afghanistan

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan reported: “On July 15, 2021, in Tashkent, representatives of the United States of America, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan and Pakistan decided to create a new quadripartite platform for consultations.

Noting the timeliness and relevance of the International Conference “Central and South Asia: Regional Interconnectedness. Challenges and Opportunities”, the parties believe that regional connectivity is important for establishing a long-term peace and stability in Afghanistan and the region, and also agreed that peace and regional connectivity are mutually reinforcing factor”.”

Comment:

The United States is slowly but surely moving towards its goal. By announcing the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, the United States caused panic among the rulers of the tyrants of Central Asia and, first of all, the Kremlin, which considers these republics to be its property and sees a direct threat to its borders from the Taliban.

We have seen seemingly conflicting news lately. On the one hand, the United States is negotiating a truce with the Taliban Mujahideen, and on the other hand, at the same time, the Mujahideen are moving to active actions and seizing large territories of the country. The United States, with its puppets, remains the main player in this region, while in the Central Asian countries the Kremlin is kept at the expense of tyrants and military bases.

The United States has long been hatching a plan to colonize the republics of Central Asia and uses different methods. The threat from the Taliban Mujahideen is just suitable for intimidating the Kremlin and neighboring republics, with the aim of entering these republics under the pretext of military assistance. In particular, the United States is asking Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan to provide territory for military bases. In the past, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan have already provided territories for US military bases.

The Kremlin is opposed, as it can, on the provision of territories for US military bases in Central Asia, realizing that this means the loss of their territories. But in light of the recent successes of the Taliban mujahideen, the Kremlin may allow the United States to establish some troop contingent in neighboring republics to defend its borders. And then, the United States will reach the next point in its plan to colonize the region. This is on the one hand.

On the other hand, it will allow the United States to be physically present in the region, and to control Afghanistan without irritating the local population, which already hates the Americans. The US puppet Ashraf Ghani does not completely control Afghanistan, since the part is under the control of the Taliban mujahideen who do not obey the United States and can at any time adopt a new policy against the interests of the United States.

The USA starts wars, weaves intrigues, arranges conferences and various alliances. Russia is trying to maintain its influence, and it also hosts conferences and forges alliances. But no matter how cunning the disbelieving colonialists may be, Allah will not allow their final victory! Muslims of these countries will awaken from sleep and drive all colonizers out of their lands! Allah says in His Noble Book:

[وَمَكَرُواْ وَمَكَرَ اللّهُ وَاللّهُ خَيْرُ الْمَاكِرِينَ]

“And they (the disbelievers) planned, but Allah planned. And Allah is the best of planners.” [3:54].

Eldar Khamzin

Member of the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir