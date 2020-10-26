The Uighur Muslims of East Turkestan are Part of the Islamic Ummah

Abandoning them to China’s Oppression Invites the Wrath of Allah (swt)

In his interview with the Indian media channel, “The Wire,” broadcast on 12 October 2020, Dr. Moeed Yusuf rejected reports and testimonies about the Chinese oppression of the Uighur Muslims of East Turkestan (Xinjiang), declaring it as a “non-issue.” For many decades Uighur Muslims living outside of China have reported China’s systematic persecution of Islam, some having been imprisoned for years. Chinese authorities prevent Muslims from fasting in Ramadhan and attending prayers in Masajid, whilst forcing the eating of pork and drinking of alcohol in detention centers, detaining at least one million Muslims. They even prevent Muslim women from covering as their Lord (swt) commanded and force sterilization upon them.

The Bajwa-Imran regime’s claim to uphold the Madinah State as an ideal is proven a lie by its lying over the horrific plight of the Muslims in China, even though Allah (swt) said, لَّعْنَةُ اللّهِ عَلَى الْكَاذِبِينَ “Curse upon those who lie.” [Surah Aali Imran 3:61]. The regime declares the issue of Uighur Muslims a “non-issue,” even though the Messenger of Allah ﷺ said, «تَرَى الْمُؤْمِنِينَ فِي تَرَاحُمِهِمْ وَتَوَادِّهِمْ وَتَعَاطُفِهِمْ كَمَثَلِ الْجَسَدِ إِذَا اشْتَكَى عُضْوًا تَدَاعَى لَهُ سَائِرُ جَسَدِهِ بِالسَّهَرِ وَالْحُمَّى» “You see the believers as regards their being merciful among themselves and showing love among themselves and being kind, resembling one body, so that, if any part of the body is not well then the whole body shares the sleeplessness (insomnia) and fever with it.” [Bukhari]. Instead the regime is sleepless over defending China!

O Muslims of Pakistan! The Muslims are one Ummah and Islam does not allow us to abandon oppressed Muslims, even if it were to secure us worldly economic and military interests. Allah (swt) said, وَمَا لَكُمْ لاَ تُقَاتِلُونَ فِي سَبِيلِ اللّهِ وَالْمُسْتَضْعَفِينَ مِنَ الرِّجَالِ وَالنِّسَاء وَالْوِلْدَانِ الَّذِينَ يَقُولُونَ رَبَّنَا أَخْرِجْنَا مِنْ هَـذِهِ الْقَرْيَةِ الظَّالِمِ أَهْلُهَا “How is it that you do not fight in the way of Allah and in support of the helpless – men, women and children -who pray: ‘Our Lord, bring us out of this land whose people are oppressors.” [Surah Al-Nisa, 4:75]. In order to secure the helpless from oppression, the Khilafah (Caliphate) sent Muhammad Bin Qasim (rh) and Tariq bin Ziyad (rh) to end the oppression of the Hindu Raja Dahir and the Christian King Roderic respectively. However, in the absence of the Khilafah, our shield, despite possessing a powerful armed forces and nuclear weapons, the Bajwa-Imran regime is supporting the oppressors. Let the Bajwa-Imran regime know that the issue of Uighur Muslims is not a “non-issue” for us. It is a matter of life and death, just as the issues of Kashmir and Palestine are. How can we ever abandon the Uighur Muslims, inviting the wrath of Allah (swt) for any paltry worldly price? Along with Kashmir and Palestine, the Khilafah will liberate the Uighur Muslims from oppression and occupation. And with the support of Allah (swt) achieving this objective is not difficult. Allah (swt) said, وَلَيَنصُرَنَّ اللَّهُ مَن يَنصُرُهُ إِنَّ اللَّهَ لَقَوِيٌّ عَزِيزٌ “Allah will certainly help those who stand up for Him. Allah is truly All-Powerful, Almighty.” [Surah Al-Haj, 22:40].

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Pakistan

Friday, 06th Rabii’ I 1442 AH

23/10/2020 CE

No: 1442 / 20