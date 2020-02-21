The Turkish Regime gives Ash-Sham to Assad

The Turkish Regime Continues to Play its Role to the Fullest To Return the Revolution of Ash-Sham to the Fold of the Criminal Regime Again

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar announced that his country will take all measures against those who do not comply with the cease-fire in Idlib, including the radicals, stressing that Ankara “will force them to comply.”

The Anatolia agency quoted Akar saying that Turkey would send additional military units to Idlib “with the aim of achieving a cease-fire and making it permanent,” adding that Ankara “will monitor the area.”

There is no doubt that the kaffir West is working hard since the beginning of the revolution to bring the people of Ash-Sham back to slavery again; to protect its agent from being toppled. It used all the means and methods, relying on its tools to execute this, from the puppet rulers, especially the rulers of Muslims in the countries surrounding Ash-Sham, like the rulers of Iran, Qatar, the Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Turkey, those who had the largest role in what matters have become, and perhaps the most dangerous role was the share of the Turkish regime that was able to curb the leaderships of the factions and tightly bound them. And they became unable even to move after losing its decision and will, and even conspired with the Turkish regime to hand over the territories and the implementation of the agreements. The Turkish regime is still playing its role to the fullest and making statements here and there claiming its concern for the blood of Muslims in Ash-Sham; and its pursuit to end their suffering.

O Muslims in Ash-Sham, the Abode of Islam

The rulers of Turkey do not differ much from the leaders of the factions; they, in turn, do not own their decision and their will, only to the extent permitted by their masters, and therefore you find them abounding in meetings, coordination and contacts with both the American and Russian regimes and at all levels.

The so-called American political solution is what the Kaffir West seeks to enforce and impose on the people of Ash-Sham by force, and it is undoubtedly no less dangerous than the military decision, the content is one even if the forms differ, and the statements made by the Turkish Minister of Defense are only in preparation for this solution.

There are those who continue working night and day in order for the revolution of Ash-Sham corrects its course and follow the proper path, and there are those who work night and day to end the stage of the forced rule and move to the Khilafah Rashida (rightly guided caliphate) on the method of Prophethood that the Messenger of Allah ﷺ gave us the glad tiding about, which will end the suffering of Muslims and implement on them the law of their Lord in which is the happiness of the two worlds. So do not attach your hearts to other than Allah (swt); and you must not trust the enemies of Allah from the criminal puppet states; and know that your salvation and the only salvation of Muslims is to work hard and sincere with the workers to establish the Khilafah Rashida on the method of Prophethood, and the good end is for the righteous.

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Syria

Monday, 23rd Jumada II 1441 AH

17/02/2020 CE

No: 1441 / 04