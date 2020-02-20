Subject to the Prescriptions of the International Monetary Fund

The Government of Sudan Raises the Prices of Gasoline more than Four Times

The Ministry of Energy and Mining issued a new price for gasoline fuel, which it called commercial, which stipulated that the price of one liter to be 28 pounds, and the gallon at 126 pounds, an increase over the current price more than four times, as of next Saturday, in light of the lack of gasoline in Gas stations, where the cars lined up in front of the service stations thousands of hours, without the majority of them obtaining a share of the fuel.

What the government of Sudan has done to raise the price of gasoline is to submit and be a subject to the International Monetary Fund prescriptions, which demand the government to lift support for fuel, wheat, and electricity, and the Finance Minister Ibrahim Al-Badawi remained insistent in every meeting, on the so-called raising support especially on gasoline. And this is what is being applied now, through a trick (subsidized gasoline) that does not exist in reality, and another commercial one which is available, which pushes the owners of vehicles to take their share of this so-called commercial gasoline, then after a few days it becomes the price that everyone should buy at, as the government warns us that this price is not the final price, and that it is still supported by 50%, meaning that the price of a gallon of gasoline will rise to 252 pounds!

We in Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Sudan confirm the following facts:

First: The current crisis in gasoline is a fabricated crisis, which is intended to constrict people with long queues and long waits so that they accept the new price, which is an old dressage policy practiced by the defunct regime, and now the current system is practicing it, which confirms that their policies come out from one ruined hole!

Second: The current rulers of Sudan were chanting before the fall of the former regime, that there is no such thing as support at all, and this is a fact, but today they are turning against this fact, and they implement what they were faulting about the fallen regime. Allah (swt) says: يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا لِمَ تَقُولُونَ مَا لَا تَفْعَلُونَ * كَبُرَ مَقْتًا عِنْدَ اللَّهِ أَنْ تَقُولُوا مَا لَا تَفْعَلُونَ “O you who believe! Why do you say that which you do not do?* Most hateful it is with Allah that you say that which you do not do.” [Surah As-Saff: 2-3]. About such the poet’s saying: “Don’t forbid a behavior and you do the same one … Shame on you if you do that and a grave deeded”.

Third: Submission to the disastrous policies of the International Monetary Fund and its prescriptions will only bring about ruin on the economy, poverty and destitution of people.

Fourth: The fact that the subsidy does not go to those who deserve it will not be deceived by anyone, which are the same phrases, which were repeated by the defunct regime, and the price of fuel was raised time and time on the pretext of raising the subsidy, so the result was the miserable reality. As well as the insane rise in the prices of goods and services, which will result in raising the price of gasoline, and will be affected by the simple people and the weak, and those with limited incomes.

The application of the rulings of Islam in governance, politics, economics, and others, under the Islamic State, the Khilafah Rashida (the rightly guided Caliphate), upon the method of the Prophethood, will instill the fear of Allah, glory be to Him, so that the sustenance are provided from sources we never expected or imagined. Allah Almighty says: وَمَنْ يَتَّقِ اللَّهَ يَجْعَلْ لَهُ مَخْرَجًا * وَيَرْزُقْهُ مِنْ حَيْثُ لَا يَحْتَسِبُ “And whosoever fears Allah and keeps his duty to Him, He will make a way for him to get out (from every difficulty).* And He will provide him from (sources) he never could imagine.” [Surah At-Talaq: 2-3]

Othman Ibrahim (Abu Khalil)

Official Spokesman of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Sudan

Thursday, 19th Jumada II 1441 AH

13/02/2020 CE

No: HTS 1441 / 31