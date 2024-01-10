The Suffering of Women in Sudan Due to this Absurd War, and the Inevitability of Working for Change

The Preliminary Committee of the Medical Syndicate said that more than 160,000 pregnant women face hunger, thirst, and limited health care, following their displacement from the state of Al-Jazira to the states of Sennar and Gedaref, stressing that they face serious dangers during displacement, which affects the health of the mother and the baby. (Nabd Sudan, 6/1/2024).

We, in the Women’s Section of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Sudan, in light of these conditions that threaten the lives of mothers and their children, would like to clarify the following:

This senseless war, which America created for its own interests, using its agents who Allah swt sealed cruelty in their hearts, and has placed the country in a disastrous state, where displacement, homelessness, massacres, and other deplorable things are committed, all of these crimes are committed in cold blood and easily. There is no who will hold criminals and those who attack free women accountable stop their stained hands with the blood of the elderly, children, women and pregnant women?

What is worse than that is that this senseless war is a struggle for the seats of power. Neither the two parties nor those behind them care whether a woman has an abortion, becomes widowed, or loses her father or brother, nor do they care if a child is miserable, or that all of them die.

It has been revealed that these criminals are just numbers in the era of control of the kafir colonial capitalist ideology, where survival of the fittest manifest and America has the upper hand; the monster of the world that does not get enough of blood, using agents.

These wars have proven the failure of what they call international human rights, which devoted an entire section to women and wars, and enacted many international laws that falsely and invalidly call for the protection of women. However, they are worthless legislation, with no goal other than to theorize false and deceptive women’s rights, and do not achieve human value. Rather, its goal is to exploit women and use them and turn them into a profit-making machine. In the capitalist system, women are a commodity for trading. To say that injustice is removed from them, or that they are protected from killing and displacement, this is just a distraction from the truth.

The flaw of international agreements and treaties that claim the necessity of ending wars and conflicts as an essential factor in being able to enhance women’s rights and achieve their equality with men has become apparent!

The truth is that the one who established these agreements is the capitalist West itself, which ignites wars in the world; women’s share of that is murder, psychological disorders, and loss of hope, they find themselves in displacement centers, in situations where basic needs are lacking, as women give birth to their children in these harsh conditions, and they witness the death of their children, husbands, and relatives before their eyes.

O Muslims, the inability of the world to stop this senseless war is natural, because the countries that sponsor these conflicts are colonial countries that suck the blood of the people, so it is impossible to put an end to the injustice done to women and their children.

O Muslim women: These artificial wars, and the misery they cause to women, are enough for women to abandon the so-called projects of women’s advancement, women’s empowerment, and women’s rights on the capitalist basis, they are just tricks, lies, deception, and colonialism.

We call on women to work for real change, based on their Islamic Aqeedah (creed), by striving in work with male and female workers, to resume the Islamic life, by establishing the Khilafah Rashidah (rightly-guided Caliphate) on the method of Prophethood, which mobilized armies in the past to save a woman who sought help and shouted O Mu’tasimah!

Official Spokeswoman of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Sudan

Press Release

25 Jumada II 1445 – Sunday, 7th January 2024

No: 10 / 1445

(Translated)