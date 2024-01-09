Hizb ut Tahrir Extends its Condolences for the Shahid (martyr) Sheikh Saleh Al-Arouri and his Companions

A delegation from the Shabab of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Lebanon presented their condolences for the shahid Sheikh Saleh Al-Arouri, who recently lost his life in the capital Beirut. This condolence was offered at the mourning house organized for him and his companions in the Quds Hall in the Nahr El-Bared camp, northern Lebanon.

Speaking on behalf of the delegation, Hizb member Sheikh Ahmed Al-Shamali centered his speech around three points:

– The heroics of the mujahideen in the land of Gaza, which demonstrated the fragility of the Jewish entity. For years, the West and puppet rulers have attempted to portray it as an invincible entity and an unbeatable state. He emphasized the possibility of removing the usurping entity if sincere will and determination were present within the Ummah and its armies.

– The exposure of the puppet rulers after Tofan Al-Aqsa (Al-Aqsa Flood), where their betrayal and conspiracy against the honorable cause of Palestine and its people became evident. It was emphasized that they are stumbling blocks in the face of the Ummah’s surge, which will ultimately eliminate the Jewish entity and restore all of Palestine to the lands of Islam and the Muslims.

– The necessity of mobilizing efforts and capabilities by everyone to rally the Ummah and its armies towards a serious movement that brings down the puppet rulers who stand between the Ummah and Palestine. Subsequently, the armies of the nation should move to relieve the people of Gaza and liberate the entire blessed land of Palestine.

The statement concluded with prayers for the shuhada’a and for the people of Gaza and Palestine.

A delegation from the Central Communications Committee of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Lebanon, along with the Events Committee in the southern region, participated in offering condolences for the Shuhada’a in the municipality of the city of Sidon.

Additionally, they took part in the funeral procession of the shuhada’a in the capital, Beirut.

May Allah have mercy on the shuhada’a and grant a complete and swift recovery to the injured. May He grant victory and relief to the people of Palestine, its Aqsa, and the Islamic Ummah, liberating the lands and the people. May the rayah (banner) of Islam be raised, and may the Shariah of Allah be established in His land. May it carry His message to the world through the call and jihad.

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Lebanon

Press Release

23 Juamda II 1445 – Friday, 5th January 2024

No: H.T.L 1445 / 11

(Translated)