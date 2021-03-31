The Show of Strength and Valor from Pak Armed Forces Makes every Muslim Proud!

The Muslims in Kashmir Await Mobilization of this Strength and Valor to Liberate them from Hindu Clutches

The annual parade of Pakistan’s air force, navy and army, delayed from 23rd to 25th March this year, assures the Muslims of Pakistan of their capability to roundly defeat the Hindu State’s forces in any war. Having equipped these forces with the latest warplanes, nuclear ballistic and cruise missiles, drones, tanks, artillery and armoured corps, whilst having world class troops with deeply rooted Iman in their hearts, the treacherous rulers of Pakistan still shackle our lions to their barracks instead of unleashing them for the liberation of Kashmir.

It has been a frustrating one and a half years since Modi unilaterally ended the disputed status of Kashmir through constitutional amendments, making it an integral part of the Indian Union. The painful situation demands mobilization of Pakistan’s armed forces to Srinagar, instead of Islamabad’s parade ground, with the Kashmir Valley echoing the loud takbiraat of Jihad. However, upon the dictates of its colonialist masters, Pakistan’s military leadership has openly betrayed Islam and Muslims by offering peace to India. Its lowly stance not only strengthens Modi’s fragile grip over Occupied Kashmir, it obstructs any immediate military mobilization to liberate Occupied Kashmir decisively. Certainly, the plan to bury the Kashmir issue is exposed, resolutely rejected by the Muslims of Pakistan. It is upon Pakistan’s brave armed forces to trample the decisions of these traitorous rulers and their colonialist masters underfoot, whilst marching to end the suffering of the Muslims of Kashmir, relying on Allah (swt) alone to avenge them for brutal oppression they have endured at the hands of the Hindu State, by using their military might to liberate Kashmir.

O Armed Forces of Pakistan! 23rd March is a day of remembrance of the huge sacrifices Muslims made in the struggle against the British colonialists, so that Muslims could live according to an Islamic system. It was a vigorous struggle so that the slogan, “What is the meaning of Pakistan? There is no god but Allah” becomes a reality, with the implementation of the Law of Allah (swt) on Islamic Lands and the resumption of Jihad for the Sake of Allah (swt). How can we negotiate peace with the Hindu state when our forefathers rejected to live under the authority of these polytheist Hindus? Can the Ummah proclaiming the oneness of Allah (swt) accept the dominance of polytheist Hindus in this region? Absolutely not! The blood that runs in your veins is that of Muhammad bin Qasim (rh), the young general who laid the foundations for Islam’s dominance of the Indian Subcontinent thirteen centuries ago. So who amongst you now will be the foremost to take the initiative, giving right to this noble blood by establishing Islam’s dominance in our era? Who among you will step forward to give Nussrah for establishing Khilafah (Caliphate) so that your strength and power can resume implementation of Islam and liberate Muslim lands? Step forward to your success in this life and Hereafter. Allah (swt) said,

[وَالسَّابِقُونَ السَّابِقُونَ * أُوْلَئِكَ الْمُقَرَّبُونَ]

“And the foremost in the race, the foremost in the race. They are the ones who are nearest (to Allah (swt)).”

[Surah Al-Waqiah 56: 10-11]

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Pakistan

Press Release

12 Sha’aban 1442 – Thursday, 25th March 2021

No: 59 / 1442