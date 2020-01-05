The Ship of Iraq is Steered to the Abyss by Quarrelling Captains unless the Loyal Ones Save it!

In light of the escalating momentum of mass popular protests against the ruling clique in Iraq which oppressed the people, and corrupted the country and led it to the brink of an abyss of failure and backwardness and the prevalence of crime and its armed gangs, the resentment of the oppressed people is increasing towards their executioners, who have left no means of killing, intimidating and kidnapping activists from the revolting youth in order to stop their angry mass flood, but they all failed. And the authority’s henchmen (and princes) of the sects are crammed into a narrow corner as if they were calling out: فَهَلْ إِلَى خُرُوجٍ مِنْ سَبِيلٍ “So is there no way out?” [Ghafir: 11].

They started to make concessions in succession: from the resignation of the government, to the ratification of the election law, to the withdrawal of their nominees from the parties holding the reins of power one after another because of the steadfastness of those who are revolting against their positions.

Then a new chapter of deception started, which was arranged by the criminal America in cooperation with Iran, the guarding dog of its interests, and the knowledge of the resigned Iraqi Prime Minister. So, American aircraft launched defensive strikes against five facilities belonging to the Hezbollah Brigades – Al-Qa’im region in western Iraq and Syria in an attempt to shuffle the cards and divert attention from the youth’s revolution against the agents of America, whose news has filled world. And here we are watching another chapter – to complete the scene and dress it in the gown of the truth – namely, the storming of the heavily fortified Green Zone, housing the American embassy, by a group of al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilisation Forces) led by Hadi Al-Amiri, Qais Khazali, the commander of the Hashd, Faleh Al-Fayyad, and his deputy, Abu Mehdi al-Muhandis. They stormed smoothly and without hindrance from the guards of the American (shrine) after being assured of the departure of the workers and the Ambassador of the Kafir occupier! The Hashd started to burn a tree here, and a guard booth there without breaking a bone of the disbelievers! Whereas before that, a number of young protesters died at the doorstep of the bridge leading to that damned area and the den of conspiracy, as well as storming it! So how was that?!

O Iraqi Protesters:

What is going on today to circumvent your revolution against a puppet regime set up by a treacherous occupier to spite you, and Muslims in many other places such as Syria, Lebanon, Yemen, Libya, Tunisia, Algeria, etc., aims at keeping the Ummah of Islam captive to their oppressive regimes, and their false belief (separating religion from life, state and society), to continue the plunder of our bounties, the loss of the future of our generations, and to remain subordinate on their malicious projects. Beware of retreating one step back, but rather it is better for the thinkers among you, and leaders of mass events to know that there is no salvation for the Ummah from its subordination to the disbelievers and no salvation for future generations except by adopting Islam (doctrine and system) and effective solutions for all the tragedies of life. Renounce the failed democracy that has not achieved happiness to their people and in their own homes, so do not be deceived by their lies and conspiracies.

يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا لَا تَتَّخِذُوا الْيَهُودَ وَالنَّصَارَى أَوْلِيَاءَ، بَعْضُهُمْ أَوْلِيَاءُ بَعْضٍ، وَمَنْ يَتَوَلَّهُمْ مِنْكُمْ فَإِنَّهُ مِنْهُمْ، إِنَّ اللَّهَ لَا يَهْدِي الْقَوْمَ الظَّالِمِينَ

“O you who have believed, do not take the Jews and the Christians as allies. They are [in fact] allies of one another. And whoever is an ally to them among you – then indeed, he is [one] of them . Indeed, Allah guides not the wrongdoing people.” [Al-Anfal: 59]

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Iraq

Tuesday, 05th Jumada I 1441 AH

31/12/2019 CE

Issue No: 1441 / 05