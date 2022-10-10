The Rightful Head of the Army is the One Who Rejects Dependence on the US, Grants Nussrah for the Re-Establishment of the Khilafah and Mobilizes to Liberate Occupied Kashmir

General Bajwa is currently in Washington, engaged in farewell meetings with his masters. His agenda is to ensure that Pakistan remains in the grip of slavery to the US after him, as he intensely negotiates with Pentagon and US State Department officials. An enhanced honour cordon was hosted for him, recognizing his long and deep service to the US.

It is a challenge for the Pakistan’s military and influential to rid themselves of colonialist slavery, after General Bajwa’s departure. Pakistan’s people of power must guarantee a new army chief who will protect and serve the interests of Pakistan and Muslims. They must prevent another watchman for American interests in the region, like General Bajwa.

According to Islam, the head of the Muslim forces must provide Nussrah for the re-establishment of the Khilafah (Caliphate). He must extend Nussrah to a party that can implement Islam comprehensively, in a revolutionary manner. It is an obligation, imposed by Allah (swt) on Pakistan’s military leadership, to overthrow the current un-Islamic, man-made, democratic system of government. It must close the spy-posts of the belligerent kuffar, masquerading as embassies and consulates, thereby blinding their intelligence infrastructure. It must hand over power to the sincere, aware leadership, that will unchain troops from barracks, launching them in Jihad in the Path of Allah (swt).

It is the duty of Pakistan’s military leadership to liberate Occupied Kashmir, ending the oppression of the Hindu state, which has martyred more than one hundred thousand Muslim men, women and children, raped thousands of chaste Muslim women, enforced the disappearance of thousands of young men, and forced our children to sing Hindu religious hymns.

Pakistan’s armed forces are the prized honor of the Islamic Ummah where their leadership should return to the likes of the Companions of Saad bin Muaz (ra), Khalid bin Waleed (ra), Salahuddin Ayyubi (rh) and Muhammad bin Qasim (rh). It is expected from these forces to be the mujahideen of the Opening of Hind and the liberation of al-Masjid Al-Aqsa. The Pakistan Army must be the protector of Islam and Muslims, which the Islamic Ummah expects and demands from them.

O Pakistan Armed Forces! Surge forwards for success in the Dunya and Aakhira! March forth in Jihad in the Path of Allah! Mobilize for the liberation of Al-Masjid Al-Aqsa and the eradication of the Jewish occupation! Come forth for the re-establishment of the Khilafah (Caliphate), and the immediate and comprehensive implementation of Shariah! Strive for Paradise and the life of endless comfort that Allah (swt) has promised for His obedient servants. Allah (swt) said,

(وَمَا آتَاكُمُ الرَّسُولُ فَخُذُوهُ وَمَا نَهَاكُمْ عَنْهُ فَانْتَهُوا وَاتَّقُوا اللَّهَ إِنَّ اللَّهَ شَدِيدُ الْعِقَابِ)

“So take whatever the Messenger gives you, and refrain from whatever he forbids you. And fear Allah: verily Allah is Most Stern in retribution.” [TMQ Surah Al-Hashr 59:7].

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Pakistan

Press Release

11 Rabi’ 1444 – Friday, 7th October 2022

No: 10 / 1444