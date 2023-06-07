In the presidential and parliamentary elections held on May 14, 2023, Erdogan, the candidate of the People’s Alliance, received 49.52% of the vote, Kılıçdaroğlu, the candidate of the Nation Alliance 44,88%, Oğan, the candidate of the Ata Alliance, 5.17%, and Muharrem Ince, 0.43%. According to these vote proportions, the second presidential elections will be held on May 28.

According to the results of the parliamentary elections, the People’s Alliance won 323 deputies, the Nation Alliance 212, the Green Left Party 61, the Turkish Labor Party 4 deputies.

The participation rate in the elections was 87.04%.

The number of invalid votes were 1,037,104.

Comment:

1- The influence of the polarizing political style conducted by political alliances, the interest of the Turkish people in politics and the influence of propaganda aimed at participating in elections was as high as 87.04%. This participation rate is regrettable in terms of showing that the Muslim Turkish people are in favor of the continuation of the current secular, democratic, capitalist order. On the other hand, when we add invalid votes, it is gratifying that about 8,300,000 people thus 13% of whom did not participate in the elections, did not vote for various reasons, and some of those did not vote only for anti-order reasons and real change will happen through these people.

2- Despite the negativity generated by 20 years of decrepit power, pandemic, economic crisis, earthquake disaster in Southeastern Anatolia on February 6, which caused great destruction, refugee problem and normalization steps carried out with the Jewish entity, Assad and Sisi in foreign policy, Erdogan achieved 49.52% popular support, with a difference of 4.64% to his closest rival Kılıçdaroğlu.

In order to achieve this level of popular support;

– The national language and religious discourses used by Erdogan,

– His actions in the past are the guarantee of what we have done, what we will do,

– Election promises that are concrete and relevant to the people,

– Moves in the defense industry,

– Criticism of FETÖ and PKK directed at his opponent Kılıçdaroğlu,

– The rising anti-Erdogan sentiment from Europe

– The calls of most community leaders, sect leaders, scholars and teachers to support Erdogan have had a great impact.

Although Kılıçdaroğlu, the candidate of the Nation Alliance, had an extremely favorable atmosphere and motivation to win the election, he could not reach the necessary popular support.

Kılıçdaroğlu’s inability to reach enough public support was because of these reasons;

– Not exavtly knowing the people and its preferences,

– Being influenced by social media and election polls,

– Making election promises that are intangible, have no public equivalent and are not credible,

– Election strategies are wrong,

– Cooperation with FETÖ and PKK,

– Europe’s support for Kılıçdaroğlu openly,

– Kılıçdaroğlu’s explanation that he is an alevi,

– The fact that the CHP, of which Kılıçdaroğlu is the chairman, still retains its vitality in the minds of the religious and conservative masses of the Muslim people in the past has been effective.

Ogan has become a politician revealed by circumstances. He is doing politics in a narrow and limited area. Racism is the refugee problem behind the 5.17% popular support for Ogan. The opposition of FETÖ and PKK has an effect. In addition, it was also a factor that it was the only remaining option for the voter base that reacted to Erdogan and Kılıçdaroğlu.

The fact that the People’s Alliance led by Erdogan obtained 323 deputies, corresponding to the parliamentary majority, gives Erdogan an advantage for the second round of elections, while it also means political stability if Erdogan is elected in the second round (he will most likely be elected).

3- Religiosity, conservatism, nationalism and patriotism have prevailed in the economic crisis in terms of voter preferences. There is a rising nationalism with a rate of about 20%.

At least half of the Muslim Turkish People, who have been trying to be westernized by the Secular Republic with all kinds of oppression and persecution for a hundred years, support politicians who conduct politics with religious reference. The hatred he carries against the secular Republic still persists. The answer to his hatred against the secular Republic is the Caliphate (Khilafah). If the caliphate is re-established and Islamic life is restarted in society, the Muslim Turkish People will undoubtedly embrace the Caliphate and return to the original.

Remzi Ozer – Wilayah Turkey