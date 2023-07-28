The Organization of Islamic Cooperation Again Condemned and Disbanded

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly condemned the burning of the Holy Quran in the Swedish capital Stockholm and called for “collective measures” to prevent such provocative acts from happening again.

The final statement was published after the Extraordinary Executive Committee meeting with Open Participation of the OIC, which was held at the request of the OIC chairman, Saudi Arabia. The statement strongly condemned the disrespect of the sanctity of the Holy Qur’an and expressed regret that the Swedish authorities allowed it. (Anadolu Agency, 03.07.2023)

Comment:

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) did not surprise again by passing off the vile attack against the Book of Allah in Sweden for the second time by simply condemning it. In January of this year, the OIC issued a weak statement of condemnation that did not work either when an infidel politician named Rasmus Paludan burned the Quran in front of the Turkish Embassy, but on the contrary encouraged the enemies of Allah.

The more embarrassing aspect of the latest statement than the others is that the OIC was saddened by the Swedish authorities’ decision to allow such action. As if the Swedish state was a friend of Muslims and made a small mistake, only vile people who attempted to burn the Koran were held responsible, and care was taken not to touch the idol of freedom of expression that Sweden hides behind.

If the OIC were as upset about the attacks on Islam, the Quran and the Messenger of Allah Sallallahu alayhi wa Sallam as it is upset about the policy followed by Sweden which revealed the dirty face of western liberal values, moreover, if these so-called rulers had been granted a little of the glory of Islam, they would have acted in accordance with the following verse of Azza wa Jal:

[مُحَمَّدٌ رَسُولُ اللّٰهِ وَالَّذِينَ مَعَهُٓ أَشِدَّٓاءُ عَلَى الْكُفَّارِ رُحَمَاءُ بَيْنَهُمْ]

“Muhammad is the messenger of Allah. Those who are with him are harsh to the disbelievers and merciful to one another.” [Al-Fath 29].

However, they gathered again, condemned and dispersed due to the role that the colonial infidels had given them in exchange for cheap seats. Because the purpose of the existence of structures such as the Organization of Islamic Cooperation is to calm the anger of Muslims by gathering extraordinary people and making fancy sentences as if they were doing a great job when the hearts of Muslims are filled with anger against kuffar (infidels). Their most important task is to distance Muslims from the idea of the Khilafah (Caliphate), which is a shield behind which they are protected and fought.

That is why the OIC has been fulfilling this task, providing services to the colonial infidels since 1969, when it was founded supposedly with the motivation of protecting Quds. So much so that the ringleader of the blasphemy, former US president Trump, could do nothing but talk even when he moved his embassy there in 2017, considering Quds the capital of the jewish entity. Yes, 57 countries have come together, but they have not been able to protect Aqsa, Islam, or a single Muslim.

These so-called leaders either condemn or refer the issues of Muslims to the anti-Islamic states called the international community. It is very obvious that to expect good from these organizations in defending the holy things of Islam is like expecting good from the colonists. Because it is absurd to expect from those to defend the Qur’an who are not even bothered with its implementation.

Therefore, the answer to those who attack the Quran, which overshadows our festive joy, is not to condemn or wish, but to expel the great ambassadors of the arrogant infidels from our lands and to inform their perpetrators, just like Caliph Abdulhamid.

When a captive Muslim teenager is informed about it, it is to show a genuine will, such as Andalusian commander Hacibil Mansur, who rode his horse to the enemy’s castle on a feast day and gave the mother genuine holiday joy after rescuing the captive teenager.

It is to protect Islam and Muslims in a dignified and beautiful way by preventing evil at its source, like Suleyman the Magnificent, who subjugated France with his edict.

This happens only when the valiant sons of the Ummah stand up and take action and establish the Khilafah Rashidah state according to the prophetic method. With the permission of Allah, then the armies of the Caliphate, eager for the Qur’an to rule the world, will teach the crusading west to respect Islam.

[إِنَّهُمْ يَرَوْنَهُ بَعِيدًا * وَنَرَاهُ قَرِيبًا]

“Verily they think that the chastisement is far off, (70:7) while We think that it is near at hand.” [Al-Ma’arij 6-7]

Muhammad Emin Yildirim