The Existing Secular Capitalist System Legitimizes Corruption and Injustice, and Stifles the Justice and Righteousness

The Hasina-government has suspended and later dismissed Mohammod Mahidur Rahman, IMED (Implementation Monitoring and Evaluation Division) official, along with his research advisor SM Hamidul haque, an additional secretary due to the publication of a research report calling the country’s energy and power sector a ‘model of looting’ consisting of unfair capacity charges, supply of power at exorbitant prices and impunity laws for private power plant owners. This incident proves that the existing secular capitalist regime is the protector of corruption and injustice, because the government is giving impunity to the ‘Giga looters’ in the energy and power sector (Electricity and Energy Supply (Special Provision) Act-2010). On the other hand, these two top officials have been removed from service for taking a stand in favor of public interest by revealing this truth. Disclosing the truth about the public interest position is misconduct for this regime, which is again sealed by the law called ‘Government Servant Discipline and Appeal Rules-2018’! Basically the existing secular capitalist regime is the tool of a small political and business group to make profit by oppressing and trampling the masses and using the so called national-parliament to enact all kinds of unfair and unjust laws to sustain this road. As a result, in this democratic system, all wrongdoers and oppressors are strong and the righteous and truthful are weak today!

The righteous son of the Muslim Ummah, Mr. Hamidul Haque (Joint-Secretary) and Mr. Mohammad Mahidur Rahman (Deputy-Secretary) from the top positions of IMED, as part of their responsibility have uncovered and revealed the truth is undoubtedly a commendable work and by doing this they have fulfilled their sacred duty. Rasulullah (saw) said,

«كلُّكم راعٍ، وكلُّكم مسؤولٌ عن رعيَّتِه، والأمير راعٍ، والرجل راعٍ على أهل بيته، والمرأة راعية على بيت زوجها وولدِه، فكلُّكم راعٍ، وكلُّكم مسؤول عن رعيَّتِه»

“Surely each of you is responsible and each of you will be questioned about his responsibility. A ruler is responsible for his people, a man ias responsible for his family and a woman is responsible for her husband’s family. Surely each of you is responsible and each of you will be asked about his responsibility.” (Sahih al-Bukhari: 7138).

It is undoubtedly a great joy for the people that there are such brave and responsible people among the Ummah who are carrying out the Islamic duties assigned to them from their own position without caring about the bloodshot eyes of the oppressor. Allah (swt) will certainly reward them and honor them in due course. And those who betray trusts from positions of responsibility, stand against the interests of the people and strengthen the hands of the oppressor should be ashamed and fear the punishment of Allah; because Allah (swt) will surely question them about the responsibility assigned to them.

As long as the secular capitalist regime is in place, the suffering of the people will continue, no matter who is in power. So there is no salvation in participating in the change of faces under secular capitalist system. Rather we must work to uproot the secular capitalist system from the state along with corrupt Hasina regime. Liberation from this tyrannical secular-capitalism can only be achieved by establishing a Khilafah (Caliphate) State following the path shown by Rasulullah (saw). The Khaleefah (Caliph) will establish justice at all levels of the state following the law given by Allah and to him the weak will be strong and the strong will be weak in matters of right and service, just as it was during the time of Khaleefah Abu-Bakr (ra) and Umar (ra). Because the Caliph will fear accountability in the court of Allah (swt).

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Bangladesh

Press Release

8 Muharram 1445 – Wednesday, 26th July 2023

No: 01 / 1445