The Nuclear Weapons in Pakistan Are a Shield for the Islamic Ummah from Its Enemies

Faced with a collapsing economy, a demoralized military, domestic unrest and challenging mid-term elections, the US President, Joe Biden, bared his teeth against the Islamic Ummah, to gain support from his people. On 13 October 2022, Biden said, “And what I think is maybe one of the most dangerous nations in the world: Pakistan. Nuclear weapons without any cohesion.” His brazen comment sparked discussion within Pakistan, which extended to whether the rulers of Pakistan will now abandon nuclear weapons, whilst pleading poverty.

O Muslims of Pakistan! Biden has bared his teeth against you, so answer him in kind. Indeed, the nuclear weapons of Pakistan are not for negotiation or compromise, even if we must tie stones to our bellies. The Islamic Ummah must have effective deterrence against the United States, that indulges in brutal actions, that even animals of the jungle shy from. As for the claim of poverty, that the rulers of Pakistan use to compromise our security, it is caused by the oppressive colonialist economic order, that they themselves implement on Biden’s behalf.

O Armed Forces of Pakistan! Biden has bared his teeth against you, so smash them. Who is Biden to berate you? Biden berates you about hard-earned nuclear weapons, whilst supporting the Hindu State, as it increases its nuclear and conventional capabilities. Biden berates you about nuclear deterrence, whilst demanding that you keep the doors in Afghanistan open for him, after his humiliating military withdrawal. So how dare Biden berate you, when you can, under an Islamic leadership, overturn all of his regional plans, within hours?

O Armed Forces of Pakistan! Who are you, that Biden can berate you, without his teeth being smashed? You are the world’s ninth most powerful armed forces, and its seventh largest. You are located in lands which have been blessed with all manner of material resources by Allah (swt), which flourished under Islamic ruling before, and will flourish again under Islamic ruling. You have been favored by Iman in Allah (swt) and His Messenger (saw), which vastly multiplies your material capabilities, if you fight in the Path of Allah (swt), seeking victory and martyrdom. So how can you accept for Biden to berate you, as a master berates a slave?

O Armed Forces of Pakistan! It is the ruling by all that Allah (swt) has revealed that will restore dignity, security and prosperity to the Islamic Ummah. It is you that will bring that change, earning the Dua of the Muslims and the Jannah, that Allah (swt) has readied for His (swt) obedient servants. Grant your Nussrah now for the re-establishment of the Khilafah (Caliphate) on the Method of Prophethood. Re-establish the Khilafah that will instill fear within your enemies even before you march, forcing their humiliating retreat and surrender once you mobilize. Allah (swt) said,

(وَمَا ذَلِكَ عَلَى اللَّهِ بِعَزِيزٍ)

“And for Allah that is neither hard nor difficult.” [TMQ Surah Ibrahim 14:20].

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Pakistan

Press Release

21 Rabi’ I 1444 – 17th October 2022

No: 12 / 1444