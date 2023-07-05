The Muslim Ummah will never “normalize” the violation of sanctities. Instead, the Khilafah (Caliphate) Will Force the Evil Hands and Tongues to Fall Still.

The West is relentlessly attacking Islam. It desecrates the honor of the Messenger of Allah (saw), by drawing cartoons, and the Noble Quran, by burning. This is so that Muslims become desensitized and “normalize” the violation of Islam’s sanctities. This series of assaults started in the recent era with Salman Rushdie and Taslima Nasrin.It continued with the support of acts of hostility from the governments of France, Denmark, Norway, India and the United States. The kuffar hope the Muslims will retreat from standing for the protection of their sanctities, and gradually accept the sanctity of Western freedoms, just as the Christians did previously. However, this dream of theirs will remain unfulfilled. The Islamic Ummah will continue to spare no effort in defense of its sanctities. Moreover, the soon-to-be-established Khilafah (Caliphate) will force every evil hand and tongue to fall still, just as it did for centuries, throughout its great history.

Every ideology and civilization has its own, unique set of values. The spread and acceptance of these values are a sign of its dominance and influence, regardless of their validity. The values of Western liberal civilization are based on contempt for religious practice and symbols, with a restriction on the role of religion. According to them, the pursuit of physical pleasures, hedonism, is the measure of successes.The West undervalues the unique, indispensable characteristics of womanhood, insisting on women taking men as a standard for equality, burdening the woman with the extra responsibilities of men. Countless forms of sexual deviancy have now become a new identity for Western civilization. Matters have reached the stage of gender fluidity, according to which men consider themselves as women, or women as men, all according to their will and desire. All of this is built, of course, on the basis of liberal freedoms, which are defended as fundamental, universal rights.

Thus, the Western officials spoke with one voice, saying that no matter how much they consider an act to be depraved, they will not deny freedom of expression. Indeed, hatred of religion and limiting the practice of religion is one of the basic values of the secular liberal civilization. The Western leaders and governments are now trying to hide the disgusting face of this rotten Western liberal civilization from Muslims. They express their disapproval of the desecration of the Noble Quran, even whilst they also consider it to be the right of the person who undertakes the desecration. However, the disgusting facade of the West is now clearly seen, for what it is, by the Ummah.

Amidst the repeated assaults on Islam, another fact has become clear to everyone. In this clash of ideologies and civilizations, the illegitimate rulers of the lands of Muslims are the defenders of the Western values. Their only concern was to control the Muslims, instead of punishing those who dared to support the defamation of Islam, making an example of them to deter all others in the future. Thus, as is their routine, in the face of public pressure, hypocritical, verbal condemnations were issued. However, there is a complete absence of any effective, practical step. This state of affairs will continue, as the desecration of the Deen does not fall within the remit of any “national interest.” Indeed, no nation state in the lands of Muslims will ever rise in defense of Islam’s sanctities.

The rituals and symbols that are characteristic of Islamic civilization will only be defended by a state based on Islam, the Islamic Khilafah Rashidah (Rightly Guided Caliphate) on the Method of Prophethood. The honor of the Mercy to all humanity, the Messenger of Allah (saw), will be the red line of the blessed Khilafah. Respecting the sanctity of the Noble Quran will be the red line of the Khilafah.Such assaults are considered as a declaration of war on the Khilafah. The Khilafah will have no diplomatic relations with the states that wage war on Islam. Their property is not protected, whilst their assets will not be allowed in either our skies, our lands or our seas. Every tanker and cargo ship flying the Swedish flag that traverses the Strait of Malacca, the Strait of Hormuz or the Suez Canal will be seized, just as the US seized the tankers and cargo ships of Iran and North Korea.

As long as these nation-states exist on the lands of Muslims, such heartbreaking assaults will continue. The West is fully satisfied with the loyalty of the rulers of the Muslims. It will be the Khilafah on the Method of Prophethood, which is to be established soon inshaaAllah, that will force every evil tongue and hand to fall still. So, O armed forces of the Islamic Ummah! Come forth, uproot these slaves of the West and grant Nussrah to Hizb ut Tahrir for the re-establishment of the Khilafah on the Method of Prophethood, so you are finally mobilized in defense of the Prophet (saw) and the Book of Allah (swt). Allah (swt) says in the Noble Quran,

[يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا لَا تَرْفَعُوا أَصْوَاتَكُمْ فَوْقَ صَوْتِ النَّبِيِّ وَلَا تَجْهَرُوا لَهُ بِالْقَوْلِ كَجَهْرِ بَعْضِكُمْ لِبَعْضٍ أَن تَحْبَطَ أَعْمَالُكُمْ وَأَنتُمْ لَا تَشْعُرُونَ]

“Believers, do not raise your voices above the voice of the Prophet and when speaking to him do not speak aloud as you speak aloud to one another, lest all your deeds are reduced to nothing without your even realizing it.” [TMQ Surah Al-Hujraat, 49:02].

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Pakistan

Press Release

16 Dhu al-Hijjah 1444 – Tuesday, 4th July 2023

No: 43 / 1444