The Government Wants to Harm the Call of the Khilafah (Caliphate) by using Somoy TV to Slander Hizb ut Tahrir with Fabricated News

A news report on January 17 in Bangladesh’s Somoy News TV, which is regularly acting as a government mouthpiece, falsely claimed Hizb ut Tahrir has a so-called relationship with someone at the US State Department who has also close ties to the embassies of various other Western countries. The Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Bangladesh strongly condemns such ‘journalistic malpractice’ to spread slanderous lies about the party which has no record of maintaining any relationship with any embassies, diplomatic missions or their officials neither in Bangladesh nor in any parts of the world where it operates, let alone receiving any assistance from them. It is already an established fact that since its establishment in 1953, Hizb ut Tahrir has been conducting intellectual and political struggle to free the Muslim lands including Bangladesh from the grip of Kafir colonialists and restore the Islamic way of life by re-establishing the Khilafah Rashidah (rightly-guided Caliphate) upon the method of the Prophethood. The party has always been relentlessly exposing the blatant interferences and conspiracies of the Colonialist powers, especially the US and UK, in all spheres including the country’s politics and economy. It has been consistently guiding the people regarding the means to achieve true freedom and liberation from the neocolonial chains. Despite facing unspeakable tyranny, arrest, sentence, propaganda, etc. from the Kafir imperialists and their agent rulers during nearly 70 years of its political struggle, Hizb ut Tahrir has never resorted to any compromise with any foreign power or their agent rulers anywhere in the world. The party does not accept the Western world-order and does not believe in changing power through interventions by foreign embassies or diplomatic missions. Rather, besides creating public opinion for the Khilafah ruling system, it calls on the sincere officers of the military to remove the ruling regime, and seeks nussrah (material support) from them to establish the Khilafah to remove colonial control and domination from Muslim lands. The party had already made its anti-colonialist stance clear to the country’s people and sincere military officers as a systematic, sincere and truthful intellectual political party. But still we see Hasina government’s desperation to block the da’wah of Hizb ut Tahrir. This time we have seen another attempt by using the media to tarnish Hizb ut Tahrir’s image with politically-motivated slandering after a failed attempt to link the party with extremism and militancy a few days ago. This tyrannical regime does not let the news media uphold the truth in front of the nation, but rather forces them to act as its mouthpiece so that it can harm the call of the Khilafah and delay the implementation of Shariah.

O Journalists, is it not really ridiculous to cook up a story about any so-called relationship of Hizb ut Tahrir with Western embassies when the party has been relentlessly exposing the agenda of Western colonialists! You claim to be the most aware section of the society, so you should know best Hizb ut Tahrir’s methodology and political agenda. Hizb ut Tahrir is such a party that works within and for the people. So, any attempt to vilify this sincere movement, which is the voice of the Ummah, will be an immature act that will destroy your acceptance and credibility amongst the people. Remember, liars are cursed by Allah (swt),

[إِنَّمَا يَفْتَرِي الْكَذِبَ الَّذِينَ لَا يُؤْمِنُونَ بِآيَاتِ اللَّهِ وَأُولَئِكَ هُمُ الْكَاذِبُونَ]

“They only invent falsehood who do not believe in the verses of Allah, and it is those who are the liars.” [An-Nahl: 105]. When you claim that you are the reflection of society, the demands of the society should be reflected in your news – that the people in this nation want to be rid of Hasina’s tyrannical rule backed by Western Colonialists. You should continuously expose the Western geo-political conspiracies including their interferences in Bangladesh and the cooperation of secular politicians of this country in these crimes.

O Journalists! You are not our enemy. You are our brothers. The activists of Hizb ut Tahrir also come from the same society you belong to, and our political struggle should be directed only against our common enemy – the Kafir Colonialists. So, we call upon you to take a courageous and sincere stand against this treacherous and oppressive regime. Refrain from publishing their prescribed lies and acting as their mouthpieces. If you cannot be an active participant in the work for establishing the Khilafah, then at the very least abstain from false speech against it at the behest of the government.

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Bangladesh

Press Release

1 Rajab 1444 – Monday, 23rd January 2023

No: 18 / 1444