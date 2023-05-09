The Government of Aden Cannot Stand Up to Its Masters who Handed it Power Only the Khilafah Rashidah State is Capable of Protecting Muslims

On Friday morning, 28/4/2023, a Yemeni Coast Guard patrol off Ras Fartak and Hasween in Al-Mahra Governorate, eastern Yemen, came under fire from a British warship, killing one soldier and injuring others. Later, British maritime trade operations announced that they had repelled an attack targeting it by unknown persons, amidst the silence of the weak Aden government, as if the matter did not concern them. While the Salvation Government in Sana’a contented itself with denouncing the incident and with the media noise!

As usual, the British had a commercial-looking ship bearing the name Kalizma, a military informant carrying weapons for a destination in Al-Mahra Governorate. Its response by firing at the patrol of the Yemeni Coast Guard, and not responding to the calls of this patrol consisting of three boats, considering the ship an unknown target whose suspicious movements were monitored the night before the incident, brings to mind the story of the Darya Dowla ship that ran aground on the coast of Abyan, it belonged to an Indian Muslim woman, which Britain claimed its ownership, and took it as a pretext to occupy Aden in 1839.

What prompted Britain to do this is to maintain its political influence since its soldiers left Aden and its environs in 1967, through those whom it handed over power to them at the time. Today those who rule the country are the heirs of subordination from their predecessors, as evidenced by the orders of the Minister of Defense to the Coast Guard forces to withdraw from confrontation.

Britain is working to maintain its political control over Yemen, in the face of the advance of America, the new colonialist. The colonial conflict between them clearly emerged over Yemen in the Al-Mahra governorate in order to control it after the arrival of the Saudi forces in 2019, and its work for America in cutting off Al-Mahra behind the oil pipeline, its attempt to co-opt some sheikhs and notables, its establishment of service projects in the governorate, and its distribution of Saudi citizenship to the residents of Al-Mahrah, in return for the same work that Oman was allowed to do for Britain in Al-Mahrah governorate since 2006. The early arrival of British and American military forces to Al-Mahra Governorate after March 2015, under the pretext of combating smuggling, and their formation of an operations room at Al-Ghaydah Airport in 2022, and work to establish close control.

The struggle of the two Kaffir states, America and Britain over Yemen, has led the country and its people to destruction. This would not have happened without the rulers who represent a cheap ride for these savage colonial states. These agent rulers must be swept away and allegiance should be given to a just caliph who establishes Allah’s law, that was removed from the reality of life today.

The second Khilafah Rashidah (rightly-guided Caliphate) State on the method of the Prophethood is capable of repelling the attacks against Muslims in Al-Mahra and other countries, just as it was able yesterday to prevent British ships, including the “ascension” ship, from sailing in the waters of the Arabian Sea, it removed its sailors from it and warned them not to return to these waters. The people of Yemen have no choice but to work with Hizb ut Tahrir if they want success in this world and the Hereafter to establish the second Khilafah Rashidah State on the method of the Prophethood. The Messenger of Allah (saw) said:

«ثُمَّ تَكُونُ خِلَافَةً عَلَى مِنْهَاجِ النُّبُوَّةِ»

“Then there will be a Khilafah (Caliphate) on the method of the Prophethood.” [Narrated by Ahmad and Al-Tayalisi].

Media office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Yemen

Press Release

13 Shawwal 1444 – Wednesday, 3rd May 2023

No: HTY- 1444 / 22

(Translated)