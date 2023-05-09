The Egyptian Regime Lacks Legitimacy and its Dialogue is a Maneuver to Deceive the Oppressed People

The national dialogue that the Egyptian regime claims is nothing but a maneuver that was forced by the severe economic conditions, and all that it dreams of is for this crisis to pass, to return to its old policies, and perhaps to liquidate its allies themselves who exerted any kind of pressure on it, or his opponents, who may have refused to be like those whom Sisi brought to what he called a national political dialogue.

We are aware of the regime’s lack of seriousness in its claims of dialogue, and it seems that it has been forced to search for internal stability, after the increase in external and internal crises. The Central Bank of Egypt was forced to raise the rate of usury and devalue the pound over and over until the pound sank, in an indication of the depth of the crisis that Egypt is suffering from. With this decision to devalue the pound, the prices of all imported commodities, which are many, automatically rose. Thus, the prices of commodities in the Egyptian market ignited, and the hard currency necessary to import wheat, oils, and other food commodities and their inputs, not to mention industrial commodities, became scarce. This increased after the state, through decades of failed agricultural policies, transformed the fertile agricultural fields in the Nile Basin from cultivating wheat and the rest of the elements of food security into useless and unnecessary crops, under US directives to ensure control of the state and the Egyptian people.

This dialogue comes in an attempt to mitigate the inevitable popular resentment that the sovereign apparatus is fully aware of, and which recommended working to mitigate it through this dialogue and others, perhaps the public opinion will be preoccupied with it, even for a period of time, especially with the increasing pressure of the International Monetary Fund to implement its recent decisions, which the regime hesitates to implement and is related to the army’s exit from the economy and a real floatation of the pound without interference from the state, and the regime fears these two conditions deeply; because the army’s exit from domination of the economy causes the loss of the loyalty of the most powerful military backer, while a new flotation of the pound portends a real disaster and perhaps a revolution that does not remain or leave.

Dialogue will not save a regime that has lost all the elements of life. Rather, any reform of it is a spinning in the vortex of failure and survival in the quagmire of crises, and there is no cure except by uprooting it entirely, for it is the root of the disease and the cause of every calamity. There is no real salvation for Egypt except under the Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) on the Method of the Prophethood, and the opportunity is suitable for the loyal sons of the Kinana to establish it by supporting the workers for it.

O Sincere Ones in the Kinana Army: You are now between two options; either Allah Almighty’s paradise and its everlasting bliss, or the rulers’ paradise and its fleeting enjoyment, and by Allah, it will surely drag you to Hell. The worst of people is the one who sold his world with his Deen, so how about someone who sold his Deen for this world to traitorous rulers who declared war on Allah, his Deen and his guardians?! By Allah, what the regime gives you is part of your partial rights that it robbed, so reject it completely or take it for its right as lawful, by you giving the nusrah (support) for Hizb ut Tahrir to establish the second Khilafah Rashidah on the Method of the Prophethood, so hasten, may Allah write the conquest for you and upon your hands, so you will win a great victory.

[وَالَّذِينَ آمَنُواْ وَهَاجَرُواْ وَجَاهَدُواْ فِي سَبِيلِ اللهِ وَالَّذِينَ آوَواْ وَّنَصَرُواْ أُولَئِكَ هُمُ الْمُؤْمِنُونَ حَقّاً لَّهُم مَّغْفِرَةٌ وَرِزْقٌ كَرِيمٌ]

“Those who believed, migrated, and struggled in the cause of Allah, and those who gave ˹them˺ shelter and help, they are the true believers. They will have forgiveness and an honourable provision.” [Al-Anfal 8:74]

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Egypt

Press Release

11 Shawwal 1444 – Monday, 1st May 2023

No: 14 / 1444

(Translated)