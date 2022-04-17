The Formation of the Leadership Council is a New Episode in the International Conflict over Yemen which Increases the Suffering of its People

On Wednesday, 06/04/2022, Abd Rabbo Hadi announced that his deputy, Ali Mohsen al-Ahmar, had been relieved of his post, followed by an announcement of the formation of a presidential council consisting of eight people headed by his advisor, Rashad Al-Alimi, the former Minister of Interior in the Ali Saleh regime. The announcement also left the Council of Representatives and the Shura Council and the government of Maeen Abdul Malik, which welcomed, in a statement issued by it, the announcement of the formation of the Presidential Leadership Council, which authorized his government to continue its duties, without making any amendments to it. Thus, Abd Rabbo’s declaration covered the Gulf Cooperation Council conference called by Nayef Al-Hajraf, which concluded the conference’s consultations on Thursday, 04/07/2022. What Hadi assigned to the Presidential Council was to sit at the negotiating table and negotiate with the Houthis to end the war in Yemen since 2014, and to reach a final and comprehensive political solution that includes a transitional phase that will move Yemen from a state of war to a state of peace. Hadi also implicitly called for an end to the state of war with the Transitional Council and an end to the division in the capital, Aden, and the southern provinces.

We in the Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Yemen must make the following clear:

1- The war that is raging in Yemen is a futile war run by the Kafir West, the continuation or the stopping of war goes according to its interests, and it must stop, because fighting between Muslims is forbidden. It is also certain that the puppet rulers do not care about the people of Yemen or their suffering, as the people were crushed, and they are still being crushed because of this absurd war.

2- The Riyadh consultations called for by the Gulf Cooperation Conference are basically a Western invitation. America is working to gather the Yemeni parties affiliated with the British in one basket to sit before the Houthis at the next negotiating table, which America failed in the Riyadh Conference in 2019. Europe, especially Britain, wants to end the war because of their preoccupation with the Russian-Ukrainian war, and they also seek to continue the flow of oil from Saudi Arabia, and gas from Yemen because of their need for heating in the coming winter.

3- Mu’in Abdul Malik mentioned in the final statement that the war failed, which indicates that the final statement was drafted by the colonial countries, which realized the failure of the war. It also proves the failure of the local leaders, and they must be thrown into the middle of the road, as they have caused their people to perish, and the people of Yemen must renounce the rulers, the United Nations, the ambassadors and envoys of colonial countries, and rally around those who lead them with awareness and sincerity.

4- The radical solution is to resort to the Book of Allah and the Sunnah of His Messenger (saw) to stop the war, and to pledge allegiance to a man who rules by what Allah has revealed, so that Yemen will be the nucleus of an Islamic state to which the rest of the Muslim countries will be included, so that the people of Yemen, Muslims and humanity can enjoy the justice of Islam.

5- From the first day of the war, Hizb ut Tahrir issued a leaflet entitled, “Finally, the fighter jets of the agent rulers mobilize… But only to kill Muslims, not to fight the enemies!” on March 27, 2015, in which it clarified, “These are our rulers. Palestine, the land of Isra and Mi’raj and the first Qibla, screams out for help, but they refuse. It seeks their support but they do not respond, as if there are covers over their eyes and ears. Yet they rush in subservience to execute the interests of the disbelieving colonialists. You do not see their jets, tanks and battleships mobilizing against the enemies of Islam and Muslims. Nay, they remain parked in their barracks, resting. However, they awaken and roar at the mere indication of political leaders who have no regard for the believer, of relation or covenant. They show themselves as grand and mighty to their people, but are smaller than children in front of the enemies. Allah destroy them, how they are perverted!”

And another leaflet entitled, “The First UN Envoy Gave us a Choice Between Accepting the Houthis or War, so What did the Second Give Us?!” dated May 14, 2015, in which it stated, “Not welcoming the UN envoy, for people’s blood comes and goes with these envoys, and the killing and fighting increases whenever they are present until their interests are achieved. And it is the duty of the Muslims not to rely on the United Nations and its envoys, for they achieve the interests of the major countries, especially America, and the blood of Muslims does not weigh anything in their scale.”

6- Hizb ut Tahrir possesses a clear conception of the Khilafah (Caliphate) state that emanates from the Islamic Sharia, so we call upon the people of strength and protection in Yemen to support Hizb ut Tahrir. O people of faith and wisdom, the solution to what you are suffering in your country is to get out of the circle of international conflict that has been imposed on you and to rule by Islam by establishing the second Khilafah Rashidah (rightly-guided Caliphate) State upon the method of the Prophethood.

Allah (swt) said:

(أَفَحُكْمَ الْجَاهِلِيَّةِ يَبْغُونَ وَمَنْ أَحْسَنُ مِنَ اللَّهِ حُكْماً لِّقَوْمٍ يُوقِنُونَ)

“Is it the judgment of ˹pre-Islamic˺ ignorance they seek? Who could be a better judge than Allah for people of sure faith?” [TMQ Al-Ma’idah:50].

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Yemen

Press Release

9 Ramadan 1443 – Sunday, 10th April 2022

NO: HTY -1443 / 15

(Translated)