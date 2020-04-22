The Evil Ones Have Shut Down Al-Waqiyah TV Channel Facebook Page

Once again, the hands of the spiteful and evil extends to shut down a glowing platform that delivers the Truth. On Tuesday 15/4/2020, “Al-Waqiyah TV Channel” Facebook page was closed, this is after its followers reached 277,000!

And since the “Al-Waqiah TV Channel” has been established by Hizb ut Tahrir for the sake of the cause of “Establishing a Rightly Guided Caliphate on the Method of the Prophethood” and what this cause requires for spreading awareness in the Islamic Ummah. Thus the closing of the channel’s page denotes a deep hatred towards the Islamic Ummah and towards the return of its state, the Rightly Guided Caliphate State.

What confirms this blind hatred is that “Al-Waqiyah TV Channel” has truly lived up to its name (Al-Waqiyah = The Protector); and its team members work night and day to deliver media material to the Islamic Ummah to bring awareness about the plots being carried out against it. The channel also covers the media campaigns launched by Hizb ut Tahrir to revive and urge the Islamic Ummah to work towards the establishment of the second Rrightly Guided Caliphate on the method of the Prophethood. The channel also hosts intellectuals, jurists and politicians, so that they would provide the Ummah with analysis of events, explain ideas and elucidate the the opinions of the “Shariah” about what is happening. This is in addition to other educational materials that the channel is striving to deliver to the Islamic Ummah with the best media methods.

Therefore, we in Hizb ut Tahrir are reassured of Allah’s victory, because in the first place we have established this channel for the sake of pleasing Allah (swt), and then we presented it to the Islamic Ummah with a pure purpose (which enrages the enemies of Islam and gives them sleepless nights) and that is “The Restoration of the Caliphate”. And we are ready for this challenge, for Allah has blessed this “dawah” with individuals from the Ummah who are sincere and who would step-up in doing good deeds, so that Allah may achieves by their hands that which angers the evildoers. And there have been other evildoers who came before, and tried to hurt this call, and exerted great efforts in doing so, but they got disappointed, and their sun has set, and their time was gone, while the Dawah remained a beacon of light from which “Al-Waqiyah TV Channel” stemmed from, reminding the Islamic Ummah at all times (in spite of the detest of the spiteful) by saying: «ثُمَّ تَكُونُ خِلَافَةٌ عَلَى مِنْهَاجِ النُّبُوَّةِ» “Then there will be Khilafah on the method of Prophethood.”

To follow Al-Waqiyah TV channel and watch its valuable programs you can visit:

www.alwaqiyah.tv

www.youtube.com/AlwaqiyahTV

www.facebook.com/alwaqiyahtube

www.twitter.com/AlwaqiyahTV

Eng. Salah Eddine Adada

Director of the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir

Issue No: 1441 AH / 020

Friday, 24th Sha’ban 1441 AH

17/04/2020 CE