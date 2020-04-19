The Coronavirus Disease Outbreak Revealed the Good in the Muslims and the Neglect of the Rulers

بسم الله الرحمن الرحيم

As with every trial from Allah (swt), whether earthquake or flood, the noble Muslims of Pakistan responded with patience and compassion to the testing of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak.

Despite the chaos and disruption, many were active in preventing the harm to the Muslim community, by any sound means that they were aware of. And this is acting in accordance with the Sunnah of RasulAllah ﷺ when he ﷺ said, «لَا ضَرَرَ وَلَا ضِرَارَ» “There (must be) no harm and no harming.” [Ibn Majah].

In contrast to the selfish, frantic panic buying in the West during the outbreak, the Muslims in Pakistan were considerate in their purchasing, even spending from their wealth and time to help the poor and weak. And this is in accordance with the Sunnah of RasulAllah ﷺ when he ﷺ said, «مَنْ نَفَّسَ عَنْ مُؤْمِنٍ كُرْبَةً مِنْ كُرَبِ اَلدُّنْيَا، نَفَّسَ اللَّهُ عَنْهُ كُرْبَةً مِنْ كُرَبِ يَوْمِ الْقِيَامَةِ»‏‏ “Whoever relieves a Muslim of a burden from the burdens of the world, Allah will relieve him of a burden from the burdens on the Day of Judgment.” [Tirmidhi].

Through their patience, Dua’a and practical approach, the Muslims of Pakistan confirmed their goodness in front of Allah (swt). RasulAllah ﷺ said, «عِظَمُ الْجَزَاءِ مَعَ عِظَمِ الْبَلاَءِ وَإِنَّ اللَّهَ إِذَا أَحَبَّ قَوْمًا ابْتَلاَهُمْ فَمَنْ رَضِيَ فَلَهُ الرِّضَا وَمَنْ سَخِطَ فَلَهُ السُّخْطُ» “The greatest reward comes with the greatest trial. When Allah loves a people He tests them. Whoever accepts that wins His pleasure but whoever is discontent with that earns His wrath.” [Ibn Majah]

With their strong attachment to Islam, what a stark contrast the Muslims of Pakistan are to the rulers of Pakistan, with their ruling by other than all that Allah (swt) has revealed! Instead of relieving the burdens of the Muslims in these testing times, they added to their suffering by acting against the clear commands of Islam.

So, even though RasulAllah ﷺ commanded, «إِذَا سَمِعْتُمْ بِالطَّاعُونِ بِأَرْضٍ فَلَا تَدْخُلُوهَا وَإِذَا وَقَعَ بِأَرْضٍ وَأَنْتُمْ بِهَا فَلَا تَخْرُجُوا مِنْهَا» “If you get wind of the outbreak of plague in a land, do not enter it; and if it breaks out in a land in which you are, do not leave it” [Bukhari], the rulers kept those returning from Iran with the illness in the same place as those who returned without illness. They then released all of them together to their homes throughout Pakistan, increasing the spread of the virus within Baluchistan, Punjab and Sindh.

Even though RasulAllah ﷺ said, «لاَ تُورِدُوا المُمْرِضَ عَلَى المُصِحِّ» “Do not put the diseased with the healthy” [Bukhari], the rulers kept the healthy with the diseased, both in the quarantine centers at the border and in the hospitals in the provinces, allowing the spread of the disease from the ill to the healthy. The rulers even failed to provide adequate and suitable personal protective equipment (PPE) for the brave doctors and nurses, even though it is known that the Coronavirus thrives in the aerosols that are found in hospital settings. And they did so even whilst demanding that the people maintain safe social distancing outside of the hospitals!

And even though Allah (swt) said, يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا اتَّقُوا اللَّهَ وَذَرُوا مَا بَقِيَ مِنَ الرِّبَا إِنْ كُنتُمْ مُؤْمِنِينَ -فَإِنْ لَمْ تَفْعَلُوا فَأْذَنُوا بِحَرْبٍ مِنَ اللَّهِ وَرَسُولِهِ “O you who have believed, fear Allah and give up what remains due to you of interest, if you should be believers- And if you do not, then be informed of a war [against you] from Allah and His Messenger” [Surah al-Baqrah 2:278-279], the rulers of Pakistan persist in spending on interest payments, which now consume most of the budget, even though the people are suffering the miserable consequences of under-spending on the health care system. Instead of abolishing interest payments on the grounds that there is a national emergency and it is against the Deen, the rulers negotiated with the IMF for even more loans and permission for issuing more treasury bonds, all on interest.

As for the economic relief package announced by the government, after it imposed a crippling lock-down on the population, without any effort to separate the healthy from the infected, it is nothing but blind imitation of the Western governments, which are trying to prop up the collapsing capitalist system, which has once again proved its fragility in the face of a new challenge.

Thus, even during the trial of the Covid-19 outbreak, the oppressive rulers of Pakistan are preparing to unleash man-made miseries of more interest payments and further weakening of the rupee through printing more money, paving the way for worsening inflation due to the weakening of the rupee. And this will eventually result in more taxation to make interest payments, after the pandemic recedes. Through their continual defiance of the commands of Allah (swt), Pakistan’s rulers confirmed the truth of His (swt) Speech, وَمَنْ أَعْرَضَ عَن ذِكْرِي فَإِنَّ لَهُ مَعِيشَةً ضَنكًا “And whoever turns away from My remembrance – indeed, he will have a miserable, constrained life.” [Surah Taha 20:124]

And to add to their neglect, the rulers deprived the Muslims of their right to worship in the Masajid, even with precautions, so that the Muslims may ask for Forgiveness and Help from Allah (swt). This is a clear violation of Islamic rulings about making Salah in Masajid, which declare the Salah in congregation in the Masajid, as Fardh Kifayah (Obligation of Sufficiency).

O Muslims of Pakistan!

Just as the staff of Musa (as) exposed the illusions of the magicians of Fir’awn, the fragility of man-made systems of governance has been exposed by the smallest of the creations of Allah (swt), the Coronavirus, which can only be seen with the assistance of the powerful electron microscope. Its disease outbreak exposed the monumental failure of both Capitalism and its ruling system, Democracy, in looking after the health and economy of the people, not just in Pakistan, but the world over.

Truly, with one of the smallest of His (swt) creations, the Lord of the Worlds (swt) has shown to all the people that live on His (swt) Earth, that the man-made system of Democracy is frail, neglectful and undeserving of looking after their affairs and has had its day.

This system of failure, Democracy, must be immediately uprooted and replaced by the Khilafah (Caliphate) on the Method of the Prophethood ﷺ, so that the serious and practical looking after of the affairs of the good, noble and upright Muslims of Pakistan can take place by the Deen of Truth, without any further costly delay to life and property.

Indeed, Allah (swt) has provided a golden opportunity for the re-establishment of the Khilafah (Caliphate) on the Method of the Prophethood ﷺ in Pakistan. It can now take place without great dissent or opposition, as the Coronavirus crisis has occupied the hostile colonialist powers in preventing both the collapse of their economies, as well as the irreparable erosion of public confidence, trust and co-operation.

So, as we rush to welcome the blessed month of Ramadhan, let us all work tirelessly for ending the rule of oppressors and restoring the ruling by the Book of Allah (swt) and the Sunnah of RasulAllah ﷺ. Indeed, the world is more than ready to throw off the burden of man-made Democracy and awaits the rise of the best Ummah brought forward for humankind. Allah (swt) said, كُنتُمْ خَيْرَ أُمَّةٍ أُخْرِجَتْ لِلنَّاسِ تَأْمُرُونَ بِالْمَعْرُوفِ وَتَنْهَوْنَ عَنِ الْمُنكَرِ وَتُؤْمِنُونَ بِاللَّهِ “You are the best nation produced [as an example] for mankind. You enjoin what is right and forbid what is wrong and believe in Allah.” [Surah Aali Imran 3:110]

Hizb ut Tahrir Wilayah Pakistan

7 Sha’ban 1441 AH

31 March 2020 CE