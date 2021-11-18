The Confrontations of the Aguereb Area and the Waste Crisis Expose the System of Ruins

So many incidents that afflict the Tunisian people and confirm the corruption of the man-made legislative system and the rulers who guard it, there is no difference between the rulers of before or after July 25. They are rulers who do not look after the affairs of their Ummah, do not value it, do not care about its interest, indifferent to its concerns, and are not offended by what offends it, and what is happening today in Sfax is the tip of the iceberg.

For more than 40 days, the city of Sfax has been under the accumulation of dirt and garbage and throngs of insects, flies and maggots due to the closure of the El-Qena estuary in the city of Aguereb in the city of Sfax, but the Government of the President and Environment Minister Leila Chikhaoui, who visited the region on October 27, did not provide solutions to the crisis, except by following the approach of the firefighter who focused his efforts on “extinguishing the fires” without developing strategies to solve the problem, as the Ministry of Environment announced on November 8, 2021 the resumption of the activity of the Qena estuary, which its closure was imposed by the residents of the Aguereb area according to the state’s pledge, causing great tension and confrontations between the people of the area and the security forces, which withdrew after the people accused the security forces of killing the young man Abderrazek Lacheheb with poisonous gases.

The waste crisis exposed the system of ruin that governs by other than what Allah has revealed and that created infertility to produce statesmen who are able to find effective solutions to the multiple problems that Tunisia is experiencing. This waste could have been turned into a development opportunity by subjecting household waste to sorting and treatment processes that would put an end to the catastrophic environmental impacts resulting from it before valuing it and dealing with it as a real wealth and alternative fuels used in the operation of heavy industries.

The ruinous regimes that the colonial states imposed on us with brutality, cunning and money are functional systems that create crises. And the stifling problems that Tunisia is experiencing will only be solved by real statesmen who carry a refined thought; based on the belief of the Ummah. They take care of people’s affairs by the provisions of the Lord of the Worlds. They harness the country’s apparent and hidden wealth to serve the Ummah. They are the men of the second Khilafah Rashidah (rightly-guided Caliphate) state on the method of the Prophethood; which is the only guarantee to solve problems, treat crises, and put the country on the path of revival and advancement.

On the authority of Abu Ya’la Ma’qil bin Yasar who said: I heard the Messenger of Allah (saw) say:

«مَا مِنْ أَمِيرٍ يَلِي أَمْرَ الْمُسْلِمِينَ ثُمَّ لَا يَجْهَدُ لَهُمْ وَيَنْصَحُ، إِلَّا لَمْ يَدْخُلْ مَعَهُمْ الْجَنَّةَ»

“A ruler who, having obtained control over the affairs of the Muslims, does not strive for their betterment and does not serve them sincerely shall not enter Paradise with them.”

