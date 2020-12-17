The Brutal Occupation Wages a Campaign Against the Advocates of Good and the Dawah Carriers of Jerusalemites

The criminal Jewish entity is waging a campaign against the advocates of good (al-Khair) and the Dawah carriers of Jerusalemites (Maqdasi) who teach and deliver sermons (khutbahs) in Al-Aqsa Mosque and its squares, and the campaign included summons and decisions for bans from Al-Aqsa Mosque that reached a period of six months, and barbaric storming of workplaces and homes, and tampering with and searching their contents.

This spiteful campaign comes in an attempt by the Jewish entity to prevent the words of truth in Al-Aqsa Mosque that carry the good for Muslims, and to silence the calls of the Ummah and its armies to establish the Khilafah (Caliphate) and liberate the Al-Aqsa Mosque, those words and calls that have become terrifying for the entity of the Jews and shakes the traitorous regimes in Muslim countries.

This frenzied campaign against advocates of goodness carried out by Jews, the most hostile people to those who believe, comes after the influential actions that were launched from Al-Aqsa Mosque to reject the betrayal of normalization in light of the shameful acceleration of its circles of puppet regimes in Muslim countries under the auspices of Trump, and as a result of the rising voices of Jerusalemites demanding the Ummah and its armies to enter Al-Aqsa Mosque under the banners of Tawheed and with the armies of liberation, not through airports and embassies of the occupation, and under the spears of the occupiers.

The Al-Aqsa Mosque is the abode of Islam and those who are triumphant upon the Truth and the departure point for the Dawah to establish the Khilafah (Caliphate). And the aggression of Jews – the killers of the Prophets – against the Dawah carriers, and Al-Aqsa Mosque will only increase the Dawah carriers with strength and light, and Al-Aqsa Mosque will remain shining with the light of Islam and the Dawah carriers, Allah willing. يُرِيدُونَ أَنْ يُطْفِئُوا نُورَ اللَّهِ بِأَفْوَاهِهِمْ وَيَأْبَى اللَّهُ إِلَّا أَنْ يُتِمَّ نُورَهُ وَلَوْ كَرِهَ الْكَافِرُونَ * هُوَ الَّذِي أَرْسَلَ رَسُولَهُ بِالْهُدَى وَدِينِ الْحَقِّ لِيُظْهِرَهُ عَلَى الدِّينِ كُلِّهِ وَلَوْ كَرِهَ الْمُشْرِكُونَ “They want to extinguish the light of Allah with their mouths, but Allah refuses except to perfect His light, although the disbelievers dislike it. * It is He who has sent His Messenger with guidance and the religion of truth to manifest it over all religion, although they who associate others with Allah dislike it.” [At-Tawba: 32-33].

And if the Jewish entity think that America and the West or the rulers of Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Jordan will protect them from the revenge of the Ummah, then they are delusional and we assume that they know this, but they are a people who do not understand. The crimes of the occupation against Al-Aqsa Mosque and the people of Palestine and the Dawah carriers are the fuel that ignites the Islamic Ummah, and soon, Allah willing, the Ummah will topple Sisi and the rulers of Al Saud, the rulers of Jordan and the traitorous regimes in the Islamic countries, and the Ummah will march with its armies to the Al-Aqsa Mosque shouting the chant of the Messenger of Allah ﷺ, when he entered Khyber, «اللَّهُ أَكْبَرُ، اللَّهُ أَكْبَرُ، خَرِبَتْ خَيْبَرُ إِنَّا إِذَا نَزَلْنَا بِسَاحَةِ قَوْمٍ، فَسَاءَ صَبَاحُ المُنْذَرِينَ» “Allahu Akbar, Allahu Akbar, Khyber is dismantled, when we descend in a territory, then evil is the morning of those who were warned.” (Narrated by Bukhari).

The crimes of the Jewish entity against Islam and the people of the Blessed Land will not stop. They are as Allah Almighty said in His Noble Book: لَتَجِدَنَّ أَشَدَّ النَّاسِ عَدَاوَةً لِلَّذِينَ آمَنُوا الْيَهُودَ وَالَّذِينَ أَشْرَكُوا “You will surely find the most intense of the people in animosity toward the believers [to be] the Jews and those who associate others with Allah” [Al-Ma’ida: 82].

But our confidence in Allah, the Powerful, the Exalted in Might, is great, and our trust in the Islamic Ummah is great, for it is the best nation that was brought out to humankind, and it is rightful for the Ummah of Muhammad ﷺ to rise to the mission that Allah has satisfied for it, so it can establish the religion and fight Jihad for the sake of Allah Almighty.

كُنْتُمْ خَيْرَ أُمَّةٍ أُخْرِجَتْ لِلنَّاسِ تَأْمُرُونَ بِالْمَعْرُوفِ وَتَنْهَوْنَ عَنِ الْمُنْكَرِ وَتُؤْمِنُونَ بِاللَّهِ وَلَوْ آمَنَ أَهْلُ الْكِتَابِ لَكَانَ خَيْراً لَهُمْ مِنْهُمُ الْمُؤْمِنُونَ وَأَكْثَرُهُمُ الْفَاسِقُونَ * لَنْ يَضُرُّوكُمْ إِلَّا أَذًى وَإِنْ يُقَاتِلُوكُمْ يُوَلُّوكُمُ الْأَدْبَارَ ثُمَّ لَا يُنْصَرُونَ * ضُرِبَتْ عَلَيْهِمُ الذِّلَّةُ أَيْنَ مَا ثُقِفُوا إِلَّا بِحَبْلٍ مِنَ اللَّهِ وَحَبْلٍ مِنَ النَّاسِ وَبَاءُوا بِغَضَبٍ مِنَ اللَّهِ وَضُرِبَتْ عَلَيْهِمُ الْمَسْكَنَةُ ذَلِكَ بِأَنَّهُمْ كَانُوا يَكْفُرُونَ بِآيَاتِ اللَّهِ وَيَقْتُلُونَ الْأَنْبِيَاءَ بِغَيْرِ حَقٍّ ذَلِكَ بِمَا عَصَوْا وَكَانُوا يَعْتَدُونَ

“You are the best nation produced [as an example] for mankind. You enjoin what is right and forbid what is wrong and believe in Allah. If only the People of the Scripture had believed, it would have been better for them. Among them are believers, but most of them are defiantly disobedient. * They will not harm you except for [some] annoyance. And if they fight you, they will show you their backs; then they will not be aided. * They have been put under humiliation [by Allah] wherever they are overtaken, except for a covenant from Allah and a rope from the Muslims. And they have drawn upon themselves anger from Allah and have been put under destitution. That is because they disbelieved in the verses of Allah and killed the prophets without right. That is because they disobeyed and [habitually] transgressed.” [Al-i-Imran: 110-112].

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in The Blessed Land of Palestine

Sunday, 28th Rabii’ II 1442 AH

13/12/2020 CE

No: BN/S 1442 / 05