Views on the News – 16 Dec 2020

Headlines:

US to Sanction Tukey

Abandoning Palestine

The US announced new sanctions on Turkey, on 14 December 2020. But despite threatening Tukey for long about its purchase of Russia’s S-400 missile system, the sanctions turned out to be extremely narrow. The sanctions are on Turkey’s defence sector under the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA). They target Turkey’s Presidency of Defence Industries (SSB), including its Chief Ismail Demir and three other senior officials. They also do will not apply retrospectively and will only affect new deals. The sanctions will place a ban on US defence technology and equipment. There has bene a divide for time in the US on Erdogan and his growing clout. Some Congress representatives have for long felt Erdogan needs to be reined in, especially as he began searching for militray deals elsewhere. Whilst others see Erdogan playing a central role in US political plans as seen in Iraq, Suria, Libya and Azerbaijan. President Trump openly criticised Congress over the move and has for long defended Erdogan,

Morocco is now the latest country to establish relations with the Zionist entity, joining the UAE, Bahrain and Sudan. Part of the bribe in the case of Morocco was the US recognising Morocco’s claim to the Western Sahara. The US similarly removed Sudan from the international terrorist list after it was hoodwinked it into having open relations with the Jewish entity. The Muslim rulers for long saw the Muslims as Palestine as something that gave them legitimacy, now that that they no longer see Palestine in that way they are abandoning the Muslims of al Quds as the US makes them offers for the Dunya. It remains to be seen how the rulers navigate the public opinion amongst the Ummah who support the Muslims of the blessed land.