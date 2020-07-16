The Bosnian War: “And those who disbelieved are allies of one another.”

وَالَّذِينَ كَفَرُوا بَعْضُهُمْ أَوْلِيَاءُ بَعْضٍ

“And those who disbelieved are allies of one another.”

Allah Almighty described the disbelievers as the guardians of one another وَالَّذِينَ كَفَرُوا بَعْضُهُمْ أَوْلِيَاءُ بَعْضٍ “And those who disbelieved are allies of one another” [Al-Anfal: 73]. And the Qur’an spoke about their hostility to Islam and Muslims; the Almighty said:قَدْ بَدَتِ الْبَغْضَاءُ ‏مِنْ أَفْوَاهِهِمْ وَمَا تُخْفِي صُدُورُهُمْ أَكْبَرُ “Hatred has already appeared from their mouths, and what their breasts conceal is greater” [Al-i-Imran: 118].

Ibn Katheer said in his interpretation of the verse, meaning, enmity appears on their faces and in what they sometimes utter, as well as, the enmity they have against Islam and its people in their hearts. Since this fact is apparent to every person who has sound comprehension, therefore the Almighty then said: قَدْ بَيَّنَّا لَكُمُ الآيَاتِ إِنْ كُنْتُمْ تَعْقِلُونَ “We have certainly made clear to you the signs, if you will use reason.” [Al-i-Imran:118].

This is the case of the disbelievers at all times and places, hatred and blatant hostility to Islam and Muslims, they do not regard any pact or honor in respect of the believer, and they, despite their differences among themselves on political and economic interests, they agree in their war on Islam and Muslims. There is no war or massacre committed against Muslims in the past and in recent times except in which Western countries participated, actually or by proxy, or at least silenced and colluded with the criminal oppressors, and the Bosnian war that took place between 1992 and 1995 witnessed this. This war was ignited with concealed hatred against Islam and Muslims, and a great European-American complicity and encouragement of the Serbs to commit brutal crimes and massacres in the war, as these countries feared the Bosnians establishing an Islamic state in Central Europe, which is the same pretext for which Muslims are being fought and oppressed in Western societies, fearing the Islamization of these societies, and for which colonial wars have taken place – and continue to be – in Muslim countries to prevent the return of the Khilafah (Caliphate). The Bosnian Serb chief Milorad Dodik, has referred before the International Criminal Court, the cause of the conflict that has torn Bosnia apart for years to the “the desire of Muslims to establish an Islamic state.” Dodik’s statement came in the context of his testimony in the trial of Radovan Karadzic, accused of crimes against humanity, at the request of the latter. (Agence France-Presse (AFP), 09/04/2013).

The Western countries and their NATO alliance were biased towards the Serbs in their war against the Bosnian Muslims, and the pure blood of Muslims was shed with the help of the countries of this alliance as it was shed in Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria and other Muslim countries. NATO countries provided material and military support to the Serbian criminals, while the West imposed a strict arms embargo, making it almost impossible for Bosnian Muslims to obtain weapons. The former President of the Presidency Council in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Dr. Harith Siladić, spoke in his seventh testimony to the “Witness to the Times” program broadcast on Al-Jazeera channel on 27/12/2015, about the dirty role that these countries played in the war and about the UN alignment of the Serbian side, saying that the Serbs had the military and moral support of the Russian forces, and that the massacres were taking place in Bosnia under the eyes of the United Nations and NATO. And he said that the Serbs were receiving support from major powers such as France and Britain. Indeed, American intelligence services, the head of this criminal alliance, knew about the massacres committed against Muslims there, but the American administration withheld these reports and kept them secret, as the British Guardian Newspaper published (Al-Awai’ Magazine Issue 66 – Sixth Year, Rabi’i al-Akhir 1413 AH, June 1992)

The crimes committed under the eyes of the international community and its apparatuses, represented in the United Nations, against the Bosnian Muslims are unimaginable and their brutality are unconceivable, as they caused the extermination of more than 300 thousand people by the recognition of the United Nations, recognized by the United Nations and mass graves as a testament to the scale and horror of these massacres, the displacement of some 2.2 million others, and the violation of the honors of more than 50,000 women. More than 800 mosques were destroyed, some of which were built in the 16th century, and the historic Sarajevo Library was burned down, thousands were starved under siege until they became skeletons. In it, the largest massacre was committed after the Second World War (the Srebrenica massacre) in which more than 8,000 Muslims were killed under the eyes of the United Nations forces, but rather with their complicity after they declared it a safe city under the protection of the UN forces. A Dutch battalion of 400 soldiers was dispatched to protect the city, and unfortunately, Muslims believed the UN’s lie, and the city revolutionaries who vowed to defend the lives and honors of the inhabitants handed their weapons over to the Dutch battalion. In July 1995, the Serbian criminal forces moved and entered the city under the eyes of the United Nations forces, and men were then separated from women, and the massacre, that lasted from the 6th to 25th July, began in cold blood. The United Nations and members of the Dutch battalion did nothing to protect the Muslims, rather, they handed over everyone who sought their help to the Serbian forces who were executing them immediately.

The United Nations has implemented this scenario in Syria in Aleppo, Idlib and other areas, declaring safe areas, disarming the rebels, and confining civilians to specific areas, and facilitating the criminal regime and its allies to bomb civilians and restore the liberated areas to the regime.

Muslims have been stung from the hole of Western countries and their tools from international institutions, dozens rather, hundreds of times in Bosnia, Iraq, Palestine, Afghanistan, Syria and other Muslim countries, even though our Messenger ﷺ warned us that «لَا يُلْدَغُ الْمُؤْمِنُ مِنْ جُحْرٍ وَاحِدٍ مَرَّتَيْنِ» “The believer is not stung from the same hole twice.” The results were disastrous each time, and the solutions that they put forth to resolve conflicts and end wars were devastating, and serve only their interests, and they do not generally depart from either the deployment of international forces that constitute a new occupation of the country under the pretext of peacekeeping, and they were never to protect Muslims and preserve their security. Instead, their members have been like a wolf entrusted to sheep, and the attacks and sexual abuse, and violation of women’s honors in Sudan and Central Africa and elsewhere, witness to this. Or, the signing of alleged truces and peace agreements that enable its agents to control the country and its capabilities, and divide and tear the Muslim countries, as the Dayton Accords which was signed to end the Bosnian war.

There is no goodness expected from the disbelievers and their tools for Muslims and their issues, and this fact was uttered by the verses and hadiths, and affirmed by reality, and our Lord Almighty has warned us of dependence on the oppressors and that He (swt) will remove us from His victory, and will give power to our enemy over us if we do that,وَلَا تَرْكَنُوا إِلَى الَّذِينَ ظَلَمُوا فَتَمَسَّكُمُ النَّارُ وَمَا لَكُم مِّن دُونِ اللَّهِ مِنْ أَوْلِيَاءَ ثُمَّ لَا تُنصَرُونَ “And do not incline toward those who do wrong, lest you be touched by the Fire, and you would not have other than Allah any protectors; then you would not be helped.” [Hud: 113]. For the help and victory is only from Allah Alone and our loyalty is only to Allah, His Messenger and the believers.

Bara’ah Manasrah