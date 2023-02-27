The Barkhan Killings in Balochistan Occurred Under the Eyes of the State! Where is the Khaleefah of the Muslims, Who Will Grant Justice to the Weak, by Holding the Powerful to Account?

The hearts of the people have been torn by a video of a forty-year-old woman, Granaz Marri, raising the Noble Quran, whilst appealing for the release of her children, with the recovery of some dead bodies after that. The people protested in Quetta, carrying the corpses of the victims. According to reports, the victims include an eighteen-year-old girl and two children of Granaz. The rescued abductees include Granaz Marri and her remaining children. The brutality of the Provincial Minister of Balochistan, Abdul Rehman Khetran and his staff, shows that the powerful are above accountability, under Democracy. It has become clear that Democracy is incapable of holding the powerful to account, preventing them from committing injustice! There is a long list of similar incidents of injustice. The cases of Shahrukh Jatoi, Abdul Majeed Achakzai, Raymond Davis and Kulbhushan Yadav establish that democracy cannot bring the powerful to justice, even if they kill and loot. This is whilst petty thieves are killed in custody and the innocent spend their lives in prison awaiting a fair trial. Democracy is a system that serves less than one per cent of the people, whilst it ensures misery for the masses.

The Khilafah will hold the powerful to account. It implements the immutable and unalterable law of Allah (swt). The same revealed law is applied upon everyone, without discrimination. The principles of this system of Khilafah have been determined by our beloved Messenger of Allah (saw). Aisha (ra) narrated that,

«إِنَّمَا هَلَكَ مَنْ كَانَ قَبْلَكُمْ أَنَّهُمْ كَانُوا يُقِيمُونَ الْحَدَّ عَلَى الْوَضِيعِ، وَيَتْرُكُونَ الشَّرِيفَ، وَالَّذِي نَفْسِي بِيَدِهِ لَوْ فَاطِمَةُ فَعَلَتْ ذَلِكَ لَقَطَعْتُ يَدَهَا

“Usama (ra) approached the Prophet (saw) on behalf of a woman. The Prophet (saw) said, “The people before you were destroyed because they used to inflict the legal punishments on the poor and forgive the rich. By Him in Whose Hand my soul is! If Fatima (the daughter of the Prophet (saw) did that, I would cut off her hand.” (Bukhari).

This is why the First Khaleefah Rashid, Abu Bakr as-Siddique declared,

«وَالضّعِيفُ فِيكُمْ قَوِيّ عِنْدِي حَتّى أُرِيحَ عَلَيْهِ حَقّهُ إنْ شَاءَ اللهُ, وَالقَوِيّ فِيكُمْ ضَعِيفٌ عِنْدِي حَتّى آخُذَ الحَقّ مِنْهُ إنْ شَاءَ اللهُ»

“The weak amongst you is strong before me till I return to him his right, Allah willing, and the strong amongst you is weak before me till I take the right from him Allah willing.” (Al-Tabari, Ibn Hisham).

Under Democracy, the oppressed wait for years and decades for justice, whilst the powerful are granted amnesty and relief, within days and weeks. Under democracy, the law is the slave of the people’s representatives who change the law however they want. The General Judge (al-Qaadi al-Aam) of the Khilafah will punish powerful criminals in public. After that, no-one will dare to commit injustice against anyone. The Islamic judiciary will earn the people’s trust in in the system of the Khilafah.

O People of Power and Protection in Pakistan! It is not the time to merely watch spectacles. The Islamic Ummah is waiting for your decisive action. Rush forth and grant your Nussrah for the re-establishment of the Khilafah (Caliphate) on the Method of Prophethood. It will be the Second Khilafah Rashidah that will fill this earth with justice, through the implementation of Islam, soon inshaa Allah. It is narrated from Muaqil Ibn Yasar that the Messenger of Allah (saw) said,

«حَتَّى يُولَدَ فِي الْعَدْلِ مَنْ لَا يَعْرِفُ غَيْرَهُ»

“Thus, they will be born in justice, knowing nothing other than justice.” (Musnad Ahmad)

