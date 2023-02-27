Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Yemen Responds to the Fabrications of Al-Muntasaf News Website

Al-Muntasaf News website mentioned on its website on Wednesday, 22/02/2023, that Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Yemen is the first terrorist component secreted by the Houthi militia, and that it raises the flag of Al-Qaeda as its slogan in the areas controlled by the Iranian-backed terrorist Houthi militia, by holding a meeting with the economic advisor of the Houthi Supreme Political Council, Abdul Aziz al-Tarab, in his office in Sana’a.

By searching and investigating Al-Muntasaf website and its electronic newspaper, we found that it is considered to be null, because it does not mention its location nor those responsible for it, rather, it is clear that it is affiliated with intelligence agencies, just as it lacks the slightest principles of journalistic work in its credibility and tracking of the truth that is visible to people about Hizb ut-Tahrir with its crystallized idea, its clear method, and its honorable goal, which by achieving it, Allah is pleased with the Islamic ummah in this world and the Hereafter. Despite all its slanders against Hizb ut Tahrir, it stumbled upon honesty and is a liar. Where it quoted in the news that it mentioned about the introduction of Hizb ut Tahrir, the following text: “The Hizb that vowed itself to uphold the word of Allah by working to resume the Islamic way of life by establishing the Rightly Guided Islamic Khilafah (Caliphate) State on the Method of the Prophethood, following the footsteps of the Noble Messenger (saw), by interacting with the ummah to correct concepts among Muslims, and to confront the machinations of the West and the puppet rulers who imposed them on the ummah”, which indicates that those behind this site know the Hizb well, but either want to confuse the people and mislead them, or want to draw people’s attention to follow their site with a press scoop despite the clarity of their falsehood and lies.

Hizb ut Tahrir, since its establishment in the year 1953 CE at the hands of the eminent scholar Taqi al-Din al-Nabhani, may Allah have mercy on him, in the city of Jerusalem, its idea has not changed, nor has its method changed, and it will continue to struggle to achieve its goal since its establishment at the hands of its founder, and during the era of its second Emir, the eminent scholar Abd al-Qadim Zaloum, may Allah have mercy on him, even during the era of his current Ameer, the eminent scholar Ata Bin Khalil Abu Al-Rashtah, may Allah protect him, and may victory be at his hands. Hizb ut Tahrir is a political party whose principle is Islam, so politics is its work and Islam is its principle, and it works among and with the Ummah in order to resume the Islamic life and carry the da’wah to the world. The Hizb aims to revive the Ummah, the correct renaissance, with enlightened thought, and seeks to restore it to its former glory, so that it takes the initiative from states, nations and peoples, and returns to be the first state in the world, as it was in the past, ruling it according to the provisions of Islam. It also aims to guide humanity, and to lead the ummah to struggle with Kufr (disbelief), its systems and ideas, so that Islam prevails on earth.

Hizb ut Tahrir has its roots in the depths and its branches in the horizons. It is a global party for the globality of Islam. No borders of Sykes-Picot will stop it, no patriots will hold it back, no nationalities will prevent it, and it will proceed in its way, following the footsteps of our noble Messenger (saw) with intellectual struggle and political struggle until Allah wills the relief for the people on the people of the earth from that rotten capitalist system that destroyed trees and stones and before them humans under the leadership of the head of Kufr, America. And if the owners of Al-Muntasaf site were professional and honest, they would have known with just the click of a button, who is Hizb ut Tahrir.

The media affiliated with the People’s Congress Party – especially those outside Yemen – are really not ashamed, as they corrupted and misled the people throughout the rule of the doomed Ali Saleh, who enabled them to plunder the wealth of Yemen, then they turned to the different places of the earth, leaving it to meet its fate at the hands of the Houthis. That dark era, which was not enough also inherited badness and corruption after his death, and this website and its newspaper are only a model of them and their shameful media.

Therefore, we affirm that Hizb ut Tahrir is a self-contained party, with its culture that is distinct from others, and it is aware of the political events and actions in the whole world, and it is not tied to others, and its visits, whether in Yemen, Ash-Sham, Sudan, or other Muslim countries, are only obligatory to deliver its idea to the political circles of all kinds, to culminate its work with the Ummah rallying around it and supporting it for its intellectual leadership to establish the second Khilafah (Caliphate) Rashidah State on the Method of the Prophethood, whoever accepts it, and whoever refuses it, and that is trusting in the glad tidings of the master of humankind, which is a revelation from heaven, when he (saw) said:

«ثُمَّ تَكُونُ خِلَافَةً عَلَى مِنْهَاجِ النُّبُوَّةِ»

Then it will be Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) State on the Method of the Prophethood.

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Yemen

Press Release

3 Sha’aban 1444 – Thursday 23rd February 2023

No: HTY 1444 / 14

(Translated)