The Bajwa-Imran Regime Surrenders Occupied Kashmir to the Hindu State

By Pursuing Provincial Status for Gilgit-Baltistan

On 1 November 2020 in Skardu, the Prime Minister, Imran Khan, announced “our decision to give Gilgit Baltistan provincial status. This decision has been taken while keeping in view the UN Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.” However, for seventy years, a special status, rather than provincial status, was granted to both Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, reflecting Pakistan’s claim over the whole of Kashmir. Thus, the Bajwa-Imran regime’s one sided annexation of Gilgit-Baltistan has affirmed Modi’s annexation of Occupied Kashmir on 5th August 2019, abandoning Pakistan’s claim. It is clear that both the opposition and the rulers are friends of Modi and sellers of Kashmir, establishing the fallacy of the civilian versus military supremacy debate. When it comes to securing American interests, both the civilian and military leadership are on the same page, whether it comes to IMF loans, FATF demands, tribal operations or acting as hired facilitators to save the US puppet regime in Afghanistan.

In order to raise India as the regional police man so it can police China and the Muslims, the US wants to bury the issue of Kashmir on the basis of the status quo, making the Line of Control the de facto international border, abandoning Occupied Kashmir forever to the Hindu State. The Bajwa-Imran regime is steadily advancing according to the US plan. Thus in 2019 Imran Khan said that he prays for Modi’s victory, hoping that Kashmir will be resolved in his tenure. Despite lip service and dramas to fool the public including half an hour protests, tweets, speeches at the UN, calling the OIC, appealing to Modi, it is clear that the Bajwa-Imran regime has rejected the true solution for the liberation of Kashmir, which is the mobilization of our armed forces.

O Muslims of Pakistan’s Armed Forces! We have been warning you since the time of Musharraf that the political and military leadership is surrendering Kashmir, just as they surrendered Afghanistan to the US-Indian nexus. We have been warning you that this treachery will not be stopped until you seize the traitors by their necks, extending your Nussrah to re-establish the Khilafah (Caliphate) on the Method of the Prophethood. It is your duty to halt this treachery for you are fully capable and thus accountable before Allah (swt). Already we have lost three rivers, the Bengal and Siachen, due to traitors in the military and political leadership. We are constantly sliding into the abyss of humiliation, when the slide can be stopped within hours of you extending your Nussrah for the ruling by all that Allah (swt) has revealed. Arise and give your Nussrah to Hizb ut Tahrir so you defeat today’s Raja Dahir, Modi, liberating the Muslims of Occupied Kashmir from the oppression of the Hindu State.

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Pakistan

Sunday, 15th Rabii’ I 1442 AH

01/11/2020 CE

No: 1442 / 25