The Anniversary of the Conquest of Constantinople Heralds the Establishment of the Khilafah (Caliphate) and the Liberation of Al-Aqsa and the Conquest of Rome

Praise be to Allah, Lord of the worlds, and prayers and peace be upon the Messenger of Allah, his family and companions, and those who follow him,

O Muslims: The Messenger of Allah ﷺ said «لَتُفْتَحَنَّ الْقُسْطَنْطِينِيَّةُ فَلَنِعْمَ الْأَمِيرُ أَمِيرُهَا وَلَنِعْمَ الْجَيْشُ ذَلِكَ الْجَيْشُ» “You will open Constantinople, its Amir is the best Amir, and the best army is that army.”

On the twentieth of Jumada al-Awwal in the year 857 AH, the great conquest was achieved and the glad tiding of the Messenger of Allah ﷺ was achieved, and Ameer Muhammad bin Murad II won the honour of opening it and the praise of the Messenger of Allah upon him and his army. And with this blessed conquest, he carried the title of Muhammad Al-Fatih. With this conquest, he overthrew a great stronghold of disbelief and misguidance. He changed its name to “Islambol”, meaning “the city of Islam”, and went to the Church of Hagia Sophia, and granted safety to the Byzantine people and their monks, and he ordered the conversion of this symbol of great polytheism into a mosque in which the name of Allah is mentioned, the rituals of Islam are held and Friday prayers are held. It remained a mosque filled with remembrance and glorification until the Khilafah (caliphate) was destroyed and the criminal Mustafa Kamal prevented praying there and changed it to a museum.

O Muslims: The anniversary of the conquest of Constantinople heralds the glad tidings to come, including the conquest of Rome, soon Allah willing. On the authority of Abdullah ibn Amr ibn Al-As, who said: “When we are around the Messenger of Allah ﷺ writing, the Messenger of Allah was asked, which of the two cities will be opened first, Constantinople or Rome?” The Messenger of Allah ﷺ said: «مَدِينَةُ هِرَقْلَ تُفْتَحُ أَوَّلاً، يَعْنِي قُسْطَنْطِينِيَّةَ» “The city of Heraclius will be opened first, meaning Constantinople.”

Indeed, we have believed Allah and His Messenger, so that may Allah grant us what He promised us in this world and the Hereafter. We are on a date with three glad tidings that we ask Allah (swt) to accomplish at our hands;

The first glad tiding is the establishment of an Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) on the method of Prophethood; the second is the liberation of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and Al-Quds (Jerusalem) will be the capital of the Khilafah (caliphate) state, and the third is that Islam will spread on the Earth and reaches its east and west. This is Allah’s promise and verily Allah does not break His promise.

Allah (swt) says: هُوَ الَّذِي أَرْسَلَ رَسُولَهُ بِالْهُدَى وَدِينِ الْحَقِّ لِيُظْهِرَهُ عَلَى الدِّينِ كُلِّهِ وَلَوْ كَرِهَ الْمُشْرِكُونَ “It is He who has sent His Messenger with guidance and the religion of truth to manifest it over all religion, although they who associate others with Allah dislike it” [At-Tawba: 33].

The Prophet ﷺ said: «لَيَبْلُغَنَّ هَذَا الْأَمْرُ مَا بَلَغَ اللَّيْلُ وَالنَّهَارُ، وَلَا يَتْرُكُ اللهُ بَيْتَ مَدَرٍ وَلَا وَبَرٍ إِلَّا أَدْخَلَهُ اللهُ هَذَا الدِّينَ، بِعِزِّ عَزِيزٍ أَوْ بِذُلِّ ذَلِيلٍ، عِزّاً يُعِزُّ اللهُ بِهِ الْإِسْلَامَ، وَذُلّاً يُذِلُّ اللهُ بِهِ الْكُفْرَ» “This matter will certainly reach every place touched by the night and day. Allah will not leave a house or residence (from brick, or fur) but that Allah will cause this religion to enter it, by which the honorable will be honored and the disgraceful will be disgraced. Allah will honor the honorable with Islam and he will disgrace the disgraceful with unbelief.” [Narrated by Ahmad and its chain of transmission is Sahih on the condition of Muslim]

On the anniversary of the conquest of Constantinople, we aim to mobilize the energies of Muslim youth to rise up to establish Allah’s Deen on earth and achieve what Allah and His Messenger has promised us. Muhammad Al-Fatih was granted victory by Allah and achieved this great conquest by his hands while he is twenty-one years old. O Muslim youth, we are calling you from Al-Aqsa Mosque, so answer the call of Allah. O Muslim youth, fear Allah in yourselves, hold fast to the strong rope of Allah, and rise to a paradise with the width of the heavens and the earth, rise up to the duty Allah required of you to carry out His call and work to establish His Deen. O Muslim youth, take the honourable companions and great leaders as your example; the good in you is great.

O Scholars of the Ummah: From Al-Aqsa Mosque we address you to carry out the duty that Allah has required of you; to carry His call and proclaim the truth and stand in the face of the oppressors; to build the youth of the Ummah with awareness as Sheikh Ahmad Al-Kurani and Sheikh Akshamsaddin built Muhammad Al-Fatih and instilled in him the love of Islam and made the conquest of Constantinople occupy his mind and heart.

This is what Allah has commanded you with وَإِذْ أَخَذَ اللَّهُ مِيثَاقَ الَّذِينَ أُوتُوا الْكِتَابَ لَتُبَيِّنُنَّهُ لِلنَّاسِ وَلَا تَكْتُمُونَهُ “when Allah took a covenant from those who were given the Scripture, [saying], “You must make it clear to the people and not conceal it.” [Al-e Imran: 187]

Allah (swt) says: إِنَّ الَّذِينَ يَكْتُمُونَ مَا أَنْزَلْنَا مِنَ الْبَيِّنَاتِ وَالْهُدَى مِنْ بَعْدِ مَا بَيَّنَّاهُ لِلنَّاسِ فِي الْكِتَابِ أُولَئِكَ يَلْعَنُهُمُ اللَّهُ وَيَلْعَنُهُمُ اللَّاعِنُونَ * إِلَّا الَّذِينَ تَابُوا وَأَصْلَحُوا وَبَيَّنُوا فَأُولَئِكَ أَتُوبُ عَلَيْهِمْ وَأَنَا التَّوَّابُ الرَّحِيمُ “Indeed, those who conceal what We sent down of clear proofs and guidance after We made it clear for the people in the Scripture – those are cursed by Allah and cursed by those who curse, * Except for those who repent and correct themselves and make evident [what they concealed]. Those – I will accept their repentance, and I am the Accepting of repentance, the Merciful.” [Al-Baqara: 159-160]

So address the Muslim youth with what instil in them the love of Allah (swt) and the love of His Messenger and to work to establish the Khilafah on the method of Prophethood to liberate Al-Quds and carry Islam to open Rome and the whole Earth.

O Muslim Armies: On the anniversary of the conquest of Constantinople, we seek your help from the Al-Aqsa Mosque in order to establish the Khilafah, to liberate Al-Quds and to carry Islam to open Rome. Will you answer??? Will you respond???

O the Best of the Earth’s Soldiers: you are the soldiers of Islam and the Ummah of Islam, and your original work is jihad for the sake of Allah to make the word of Allah the highest and the word of those who disbelieve the lowest. Your goal should be martyrdom for the sake of Allah, advancing forth not retreating. So make this good your focus and do not obey the friends of Satan and the agents of America, Russia and the West, يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا أَطِيعُوا اللَّهَ وَرَسُولَهُ وَلَا تَوَلَّوْا عَنْهُ وَأَنْتُمْ تَسْمَعُونَ “O you who have believed, obey Allah and His Messenger and do not turn from him while you hear [his order]” [Al-Anfal: 20]. يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا أَطِيعُوا اللَّهَ وَأَطِيعُوا الرَّسُولَ وَلَا تُبْطِلُوا أَعْمَالَكُمْ “O you who have believed, obey Allah and obey the Messenger and do not invalidate your deeds” [Muhammad: 33].

O Muslims: From the Al-Aqsa Mosque we say to you: Trust in the promise and victory of Allah and do not despair of Allah’s mercy إِنَّ رَحْمَتَ اللَّهِ قَرِيبٌ مِنَ الْمُحْسِنِينَ “Indeed, the mercy of Allah is near to the doers of good.” [Al-A’raf: 56]

Trust your Ummah, the Ummah of Muhammad ﷺ, as this kind and generous Ummah has been chosen by Allah for His Deen and obliged it to be the witness for the people. Today the Islamic Ummah, despite what has befallen it, is able to fulfil the good tidings of the Messenger of Allah ﷺ, Allah willing by establishing Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) on the method of Prophethood, and is capable, Allah willing, of achieving the glad tiding of the Messenger of Allah ﷺ by purifying the blessed land from the abomination of Jewish entity so that Al-Quds will be the capital of the Khilafah, and it is able, Allah willing, to fulfill the glad tiding of the Messenger of Allah ﷺ by opening Rome and spreading Islam until it reaches the east and west of the Earth.

Oh Allah, bring this good for the Ummah of Muhammad and bring joy to the Muslims by it, and guide their hearts to the truth.

Oh Allah, draw the hearts of the Muslims close among them, reconcile between them and provide them with piety, as much as you grant them victory and your pleasure.

O Allah, we ask for your hope and victory, that you promised, Khilafah Rashida (rightly guided Caliphate) on the method of Prophethood, which establishes the Deen, spread the message of good to the worlds.

May Allah’s peace and blessings be upon the one sent as a mercy to the world, our master Muhammad, his family and companions, and those who followed them with Ihsan (goodness) until the Day of Judgment.

Praise be to Allah the Lord of the worlds.

Hizb ut Tahrir, The Blessed Land-Palestine

Friday 22 Jumada al-Awwal 1441 AH

17/1/2020 CE