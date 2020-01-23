The Bajwa-Imran Regime Commits itself to Trump’s Re-Election Campaign

by Delivering Afghanistan to US Hegemony, in an Act of Betrayal against the Muslims of the Region

In a meeting with US President Trump on 21 January 2020, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum assembly in Davos, Switzerland, Pakistan’s Prime Minister, Imran Khan, opened the doors for further harm for Muslims at the hands of the foremost enemy of Islam and Muslims, the United States. Referring to the US securing a deal for its shaken troops in Afghanistan, as Trump seeks re-election, Imran Khan stated, “Both of us are interested in peace there and an orderly transition in Afghanistan with talks with Taliban and the government.” So, the visionless Bajwa-Imran regime is working for a deal to ensure that US private military contractors and troops remain in the resource rich and strategically-located Afghanistan on the doorstep of the world’s only Muslim nuclear state, a military presence which the cowardly US forces could not achieve through eighteen years of fighting themselves. Thus, the regime offers its shoulders to the faltering American Raj in the region and works to secure America in Afghanistan, at a time when the conditions are ideal for ejecting America’s destructive military presence out of the region.

O Muslims of Pakistan! Far from being a means of strength, alliance with the United States is the cause of our weakness in foreign policy. Alliances and treaties, which the major, colonialist powers sign between them, and other states, are weighted in favor of the major powers. Such alliances are a colonialist means by which the major powers that sign them, strengthen themselves in the international arena, at the expense of other states. It is a tragedy that Pakistan has been burned for decades to secure US interests, whilst traitors in its political and military leadership secure personal recognition in the eyes of the West and huge personal wealth, as a result. Islam has forbidden military alliance with the kuffar. RasulAllah ﷺ said, «لا تَسْتَضِيئُوا بِنَارِ الْمُشْرِكِينَ» “Do not take light from the fire of the polytheists (the Mushrikin)” (Ahmad and Al-Nasa’i). The fire of a people is a Kinaya (Metaphor) for their structure in war. Alliance with the Kuffar is also forbidden due to his ﷺ words, «لاَ نَسْتَعِينُ بِالْكُفَّارِ عَلَى الْمُشْرِكِينَ» “We do not seek help from the disbelievers against the polytheists” (Musanaf Ibn Abi Shayba مصنف ابن أبي شيبة). We have no option or choice in the matter. It is upon us now to turn away from alliances with the major powers and become a global power through the re-establishment of the Khilafah (Caliphate) on the Method of Prophethood. It is the Khilafah that will tear up alliances with states who fight us, occupy our lands and assist others in doing so. The Khilafah will work to unify the current Muslim states as the most powerful single state in the world. And it will directly mold the international situation, to secure Islam and Muslims, by becoming the world’s leading state, as it was for centuries before.

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Pakistan

Wednesday, 27th Jumada 1441 AH

22/01/2020 CE

No: 1441 / 41