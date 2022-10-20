The Algiers Declaration… A Consolidation of Corroded Lists of Authority, a Clinging to Illusion, and a Quest to Revive an Organization that Must be Buried

While the attack of the Jewish entity on the people of the Blessed Land of Palestine intensifies, killing, besieging and harassing, and while the herds of settlers are wreaking havoc and assault on the people, and their incursions to Al-Aqsa have increased in intensity and rudeness, and while the people of Palestine and their sons are confronting the Jewish entity with all solidity, heroism, daring and courage, the factions gather in Algeria under the auspices of the Algerian regime to sign a new reconciliation agreement under the name “Algiers Declaration”!

What was agreed and signed in Algeria was not on the part of the factions but a continuation of the ludicrous management, and the sick approach that led to the issue of Palestine and its people to hardship, loss and deterioration, and that the people of Palestine do not give weight to the aforementioned boring or repetitive scene, and from that the reconciliation agreement the aforementioned contained no more than attempts to re-establish the eroded lists of authority that emerged from the Oslo Accords and a revival of dead bodies such as the National Council, and the Liberation Organization, which in its origin, biography, money and existence was nothing but a disaster for Palestine and its cause and a symbol of concession, procrastination and betrayal, and which, by claiming the exclusive right to represent the people of Palestine, has separated them from their Ummah and thrown the cause into the burrow of colonial criminals amongst the major powers!

The division that is currently discussed is in reality closer to the division of the factions from the people of Palestine than it is to the division of the factions from each other, because the people of Palestine are united in their view of their enemy, and they are united in their stance of refusing to give up Palestine, and of treason and coordination with the Jewish entity. They are united in their love for the heroes of their sons, their martyrs, their mothers, and their Aqsa, and they are united in their view of the absurdity of the illusion called an international community and international laws, especially that these gathered factions are united only by their desire to rearrange their positions according to their interests, and their affiliation under the framework of the authority and the organization within its treacherous role and its decreed framework and mission outlined by its major colonial powers.

Finally, Allah Almighty says:

(وَاعْتَصِمُوا بِحَبْلِ اللَّهِ جَمِيعاً وَلَا تَفَرَّقُوا)

“And hold firmly to the rope of Allah” [TMQ Ali-Imraan: 103].

And so talking about the absurdity of agreements based on reviving institutions whose era must be buried does not mean that the alternative must be the continuation of a conflict whose fuel is the people of Palestine and their children. It is self-evident that every Muslim is forbidden to another Muslim. His blood, his money, his honor, his severing his ties of kinship, and the separation with him. In fact, it means that holding fast to the rope of Allah and his laws and his view of issues, and that the view should be united on what is permissible and forbidden by Allah and what is required by the rope of Allah and Islam from the view point of life and solutions, including the rejection of every betrayal and concession and every resort to the international laws established by the great criminals from the major countries to establish the Jewish entity as is the two-state solution of America, and it also includes to approach the Ummah by bypassing its conspiratorial agent regimes – including the Algerian regime – and whose only concern is the liquidation of the Palestine issue, and addressing the Ummah‘s forces and armies to hold them the duty of liberation of Palestine, its people, and their Aqsa as it is a legal duty on the necks of all Muslims, instead of turning around in helplessness and deterioration, as is the case with the authority and the factions. The call of truth to the Ummah and its awakening is more appropriate, more effective, and more necessary for the victory of Allah than the call of falsehood, its delusions, and its international laws. A thousand reconciliations and a thousand agreements do not change the condition and cause of the people of Palestine until the outlook and concept is changed and it is restored on the basis of Islam.

(إِنَّ اللّهَ لاَ يُغَيِّرُ مَا بِقَوْمٍ حَتَّى يُغَيِّرُواْ مَا بِأَنْفُسِهِمْ)

“Indeed, Allah would never change a people’s state ˹of favour˺ until they change their own state ˹of faith˺” [TMQ Ar-Ra‘ad:11]

The deterioration will remain as long as the straight path of Allah (swt) is not followed.

(وأَنَّ هَذَا صِرَاطِي مُسْتَقِيماً فَاتَّبِعُوهُ وَلَا تَتَّبِعُوا السُّبُلَ فَتَفَرَّقَ بِكُمْ عَن سَبِيلِهِ ذَٰلِكُمْ وَصَّاكُم بِهِ لَعَلَّكُمْ تَتَّقُونَ)

“Indeed, that is My Path—perfectly straight. So follow it and do not follow other ways, for they will lead you away from His Way. This is what He has commanded you, so perhaps you will be conscious ˹of Allah˺.” [TMQ Al-An‘am: 153]

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in the Blessed Land – Palestine

Press Release

18 Rabi’ I 1444 – Friday, 14th October 2022

No: BN/S 1444 / 04

(Translated)