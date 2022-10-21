Renewed Factional Fighting between the Components of the System and the Linked Factions is a Crime against Ash-Sham Revolution and a Disregard for its Fate

The Euphrates Shield and Operation Olive Branch areas, north and northwest of Aleppo, have witnessed violent clashes for days between the components of the factional system associated with the Turkish regime, due to the involvement of fighters from the Hamza Division in the killing of media activist Muhammad Abu Ghannoum and his wife, who was used as an excuse to settle accounts and extend influence and control.

O Muslims in the Blessed Land of Ash-Sham:

The infighting issue between the components of the linked factional system is a renewed issue that has accompanied the years of the Sham revolution for a long time, and every time a faction of the factions is liquidated and expelled from the arena under various pretexts. The victims are the sons of the people of Ash-Sham who are killed in order to achieve the interests and schemes of the conspirators on the Ash-Sham Revolution, in order to fulfill the desires of their leaders for influence, control, and fundraising.

There is no doubt that this forbidden fighting has catastrophic consequences on the revolution and its people, when they see people of the same trench killing each other, destroying their weapons with each other’s hands, and wasting their ammunition and equipment, and in return, the tyrant of Ash-Sham enjoys peace and security with the opening of the passages in preparation for reconciliation with him.

O Muslims in Ash-Sham, the Abode of Islam:

All have become aware of the fact that the leaders of the factional system are linked to the intelligence of the so-called supporting countries, led by the intelligence of the Turkish regime, this regime whose foreign minister publicly called on the so-called opposition to reconcile with the tyrant of Ash-Sham, the murderer of women, children and the elderly and the rapist of honor. This regime that is moving at an accelerating pace towards re-normalizing relations with the criminal Assad regime, and restoring legitimacy to it, to reproduce it again. This regime that has revealed its true face that seeks to abort Ash-Sham Revolution and waste its sacrifices and the shed of its martyrs’ blood, this regime that controls the decisions of the factional system in all its components, and allows them to fight each other in a forbidden factional fighting. And of course, you can notice the blessing of the Turkish regime for the fighting, if you remember its ability to prevent the factions from taking any action against the decrepit criminal regime.

O Muslims in Ash-Sham, the Abode of Islam:

Your silence about the forbidden factional fighting in which your sons are being killed, and what is being prepared for the revolution of reconciliation with the tyrant of Ash-Sham, and what precedes it of opening the passages with him, is political suicide and a surrender to an inevitable fate where you will return to the grip of the regime and its revenge. There will be no benefit after regret. You must restore your usurped decision and your usurped power, as a first step on the path to correcting the course of the revolution.

[…وَاللَّهُ مَعَكُمْ وَلَنْ يَتِرَكُمْ أَعْمَالَكُمْ]

“…and Allah is with you. And He will never let your deeds go to waste.” [Muhammad: 47-35]

Ahmad Abdul Wahhab

Head of the Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Syria

Press Release

21 Rabi’ I 1444 – Monday, 17th October 2022

No: 05 / 1444

(Translated)