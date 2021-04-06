Temporarily Suspending the Activities of the Ummah’s Affairs Forum

As a precautionary measure against the third wave of the Coronavirus pandemic, we regret to announce to the brothers in the media, politicians, and those interested in public affairs, especially the frequent attendees of the weekly Ummah’s Affairs Forum, that the forum will be temporarily suspended until Allah (swt) lifts this pandemic and allows life to return to normal, then, by the will of Allah, we will resume the forum’s activity as usual.

Ibrahim Othman (Abu Khalil)

Official Spokesman of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Sudan

Press Release

19 Sha’aban 1442 – Thursday, 1st April 2021

No: HTS 1442 / 62

(Translated)