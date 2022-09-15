Teachers’ Strike in Yemen Due to Poor Welfare of the Authorities has Catastrophic Results

The Southern Teachers and Educators Association in Yemen, which is under the authority of the Presidential Leadership Council, issued a statement announcing the comprehensive strike and the closure of all public schools since the beginning of the new school year on August 7th. This comes because of what the Association sees as manipulation by the government and local authorities with the rights and entitlements of the teacher and its violation of all previous promises and pledges to the Association.

If we take a closer look at the reality of education in Yemen, we will find that these governments have committed two crimes against it. The first is that it oppressed the teachers and did not value them; their salaries are the lowest, as a result their financial situation has become very difficult. They suffer difficulties instead of living in stability in order to be creative and build a strong generation. As for the second crime, it is in the educational curricula that its foundation does not differ from those of other countries of the world, which is the idea of ​​separating religion from life, which is considered among the ideas that the West uses in its war on Islam. In addition to the focus of Western capitalist civilization through the outlines of the educational curricula set by UNESCO at the world level, including Yemen, to serve the interests of the kafir West and its secularism.

In Yemen, as a result of the international conflict over it, people’s rights were lost, including teachers’ salaries, which led to the loss of an entire generation of young people, either in search of a livelihood or being hunted down and pushed into the fighting fronts to be fuel for a conflict that only serves the kafir West and its interests, or they and their teachers fall prey into the hands of Organizations that have no mercy on either male or female. Are the destruction governments in Sanaa and Aden not aware of this?! Or are they aware and have agreed willingly in exchange for a filthy handful of dollars that will not save them, for what they are entrusted with and responsible for, before their Creator (swt), on the Day of Resurrection, which Allah (swt) describes in His Noble Book:

[وَعَنَتِ الْوُجُوهُ لِلْحَيِّ الْقَيُّومِ وَقَدْ خَابَ مَنْ حَمَلَ ظُلْماً]

“And [all] faces will be humbled before the Ever-Living, the Sustainer of existence. And he will have failed who carries injustice” [Ta-Ha: 111].

Although their requests are few and simple, and do not amount to a tenth of what is spent by the hotel ministers in the government of Aden, or the supervisors of the Sanaa government, the situation of the teacher in Yemen has reached a catastrophic situation.

The entire Islamic Ummah, including the people of Yemen and its teachers, does not lack material wealth to live with dignity and pride, nor does it lack the ability to develop programs, strategies and creative methods, nor is it incapable of absorbing modern technical means, nor creativity in its development. The torrent of Muslim scholars in Western countries testifies to this. Rather, the incurable problem is the surrender of the political decision of our Ummah to the hands of its enemies through the traitorous rulers and politicians, and some of the invalids who were pleased to feed on the waste of tables of sick Western thought. Therefore, the basis on which the educational curriculum is built must be the Islamic belief, so all study materials and teaching methods are placed in a manner that does not allow education to deviate from this foundation, because the policy of education in Islam is the formation of the Islamic mentality and disposition to reach the goal of education, which is to create the Islamic personality, and the obligation to provide the basic needs of individuals, and enable them to obtain luxuries as much as possible for all citizens of the state, including teachers. Hizb ut Tahrir has outlined the policy of education under the Khilafah State within a booklet explaining this policy, which is available on the party’s official websites for those who want to view it. That policy that will not exist on the ground except in the shadow of the second Khilafah Rashidah (rightly-guided Caliphate) state on the method of Prophethood that Hizb ut Tahrir works for, so we call on the people of Yemen, the people of Iman (belief) and Hikma (wisdom) to work for this great good and to renounce these criminal puppet governments whose stench of corruption has spread. We ask Allah (swt) to hasten the arrival of that day when this policy will be put into practice and implementation.

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Yemen