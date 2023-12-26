Supporting Gaza and Palestine is a Great and Important Shariah Obligation upon the Military Officers

Whilst the Turkish armed forces are considered the tenth strongest armed forces in the world, the Pakistani armed forces are the seventh strongest in the world. Pakistan has a population of 250 million, the majority of whom are Muslims. They are Muslims who are proud of their Deen of Islam, and consider it their honor to be martyred for it, particularly since they have a history of Jihad against India.

Pakistan is located at a distance of about 800 kilometers by sea from Muscat, the capital of Oman, from where there is a land route to Gaza. To the West, Pakistan shares a border with Afghanistan, which is about 1300 km long. To the north, it borders three countries, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan. Pakistan is a strong nuclear power, whose nuclear program is among the five largest nuclear programs in the world. Pakistan has a large number of experts and scientists in nuclear research.

Dear officers and soldiers of the Pakistani armed forces!

Allah (swt) has blessed you with all kinds of power. The world’s seventh largest armed forces, and a nuclear power of 250 million Muslims. All these capabilities enable you to reach the Gulf by sea. Just by removing the corrupt, incompetent and agent leadership of Saudi Arabia, and the so-called Gulf States, you will be able to control half of the world’s oil reserves, and gain access to the Blessed Land of Palestine. The entire Ummah is also with you, and will be your partner in this effort.

O Pakistani armed forces! If you mobilize, Afghanistan will also join you, which is a country with forty million Mujahideen Muslims. Then Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan will unify with you, with their tens of millions of Muslims. Supporting Gaza and Palestine is also a great and important obligation for the officers of Turkey, Algeria, Egypt and other countries. If this moment in history happens, and you topple the throne, and seize the reins of power, then do you know how much you will terrify the world of kufr?

O Pakistani military officers and soldiers! You must have amongst you today’s Saad bin Mu’adh (ra), whose death shook the throne of Allah (swt), the Most Merciful.

O Pakistani military officers and soldiers! Arise and bring joy to the faces of two billion Muslims.

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Pakistan

Press Release

13 Jumada II 1445 – Tuesday, 26th December 2023

No: 27 / 1445