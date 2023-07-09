Sudan is Bleeding and Crying Out for Help… Is There a Rescuer Saviour for the Children and Women?

On 15/4/2023, fighting broke out in Khartoum between the army and the Rapid Support Forces. RT online quoted the following from AFP: “Clashes continue between the army and the Rapid Support Forces in Khartoum, at a time when a relief organization warned of a measles outbreak and malnutrition among children in camps for the displaced, and sexual assaults on women.’’ And it reported on Twitter, “9 camps host hundreds of thousands of people, mostly women and children,” warning that “the situation is critical” in light of suspected cases of measles and malnutrition in children. Also quoting, “Between June 6 and June 27, we treated 223 children suspected of measles, 72 children were admitted, and 13 died in the clinic that we aid.” On the other hand, the government unit to combat violence against women and children reported the registration of sexual violence against women in Khartoum and Darfur, especially in the city of El Geneina, the centre of West Darfur state. In a statement on its Facebook page on Saturday, it said: “There were a total of 42 cases of sexual assault in Khartoum, while 21 conflict-related sexual violence cases were recorded in El Geneina”, noting that most of the reports and testimonies were recorded against members of the Rapid Support Forces. The unit had previously recorded 25 cases of sexual assault in Nyala, the capital of South Darfur. Since April 15, Sudan has been witnessing battles between the army, led by Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and the Rapid Support Forces, led by Mohamad Hamdan Dagalo. The conflict has killed around 2,800 people and displaced more than 2.8 million people).

Clashes that the children and women of Sudan pay the price for, and as a result, they taste humiliation and subjugation. There is no security or safety. Clashes caused chaos in the country and people to live in fear and insecurity.

O Our People in Sudan: Have you not asked who benefits from these clashes, who fuels their fire, and why?! Who is behind those calling for secession, tearing Sudan apart, and making it an easy prey for its enemies?! Did you not notice the intervention of the colonial countries, their embassies, organizations and associations to reap from behind this these gains and implement their agendas until the country weakens and the grip on the people is tightened?!

O Muslim Scholars: Where are you when you witness what is happening to your sons, children and women in light of these clashes?! Where are you while the fighting between your brothers continues and you are silent, neither forbidding this evil nor showing its prohibition?

O Sincere Ones in the Sudanese Army and the Rapid Support Forces: Isn’t there a wise man among you who corrects the path to lead his people in Sudan to safety?! Is there not among you one who defends them, protects them, and raises high the banner of ruling by what Allah (swt) has revealed so that the workers rally around him and the Lord of the worlds supports him?

O Our People in Sudan: We in the Women’s Section of the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir are distressed by what is happening to our sisters and children in Sudan, and we strongly condemn these practices. We call on you to defend your sanctities and honour; which is by working immediately with the Hizb ut Tahrir, the leader that does not lie to its people, in order to rule by the Shariah of your Lord by establishing the second Khilafah Rashidah (rightly-guided Caliphate) State on the method of the Prophethood, so you win the glory of this world and the Hereafter.

Women’s Section in The Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir

Press Release

19 Dhu al-Hijjah 1444 – Friday, 7th July 2023

No: AH / 044 1444

(Translated)