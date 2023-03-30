Sudan: An Invitation to Attend and Participate in the Ummah’s Affairs Forum

It pleases us in the Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Sudan to invite our brothers in the media, politicians, and people of thought and opinion to attend and participate in the monthly Ummah Issues Forum, which deals with the current issues, under the title:

The Consequences of the Political Situation in Sudan

Speakers in the forum:

1. Ustath Nasir Ridha — Head of the Central Communications Committee of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah of Sudan.

2. Ustath Attorney Ahmed Abkar— Member of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah of Sudan.

and the chairperson Ustath Ibrahim Mushrif – Member of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah of Sudan.

Date: Saturday, 10 Ramadhan 1444 AH – 01/04/2023 CE at 11 a.m.

Location: Hizb ut Tahrir Office / Wilayah of Sudan – Khartoum East/ West Al-Mak Nimr Street intersecting 21 October Street

Those who are unable to attend can follow us on the following media:

Wilayah page: https://www.facebook.com/HTSudan/

Universities page: https://www.facebook.com/tahrir1953/

Hizb YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUwZ-FlOIDgnk2Mook_9M-A

Your presence honours us and enriches the forum.

Ibrahim Othman (Abu Khalil)

Official Spokesman of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Sudan

Press Release

6 Ramadan 1444 – Tuesday 28th March 2023

No: HTS 1444 / 38

(Translated)