France Declares its Willingness to Throw Tunisia into the Fire

At a time when Tunisia is being destroyed and its situation is systematically aggravated, and this crisis is being internationalized so that the senior officials of the colonial countries issue fatwas and their media talk about the imminent moment of collapse, in order to create an international public opinion that legitimizes attempts at foreign intervention. And at a time when the rulers of Tunisia pay lip service to national sovereignty and open the doors of ministries of sovereignty to ambassadors of countries hostile to Islam and Muslims, the French ambassador appears to us to give a ready-made recipe out of his pocket as if it were a magic solution! And what a solution?

More declaration of war on Allah and His Messenger and turning away from His Shariah by pushing Tunisia into the fire through the usurious loan prepared by the devils of the International Monetary Fund under the title “economic reform”, in exchange for fraudulent conditional assistance.

On 25/03/2023, French Resident General, André Parant, held an exclusive interview with the Tunis Afrique News Agency (TAP), in which he talked about his vision of the crisis in Tunisia and the practical solution to get out of it. He presented his country as a mediator and stipulated submission to the IMF and its dictates so that his country- which supports President Kais Saied – would help Tunisia finance its budget, as he said: “his country is ready to help cover the North African state’s remaining financing needs for 2023 and 2024,” he said, noting that a package of 250 million euros is currently awaiting disbursement to help the North African country bridge its budgetary gap. He stressed that this support would depend on the “effective” implementation of the reform plan presented to the International Monetary Fund.

Thus, the government finds itself between the rock of this fund and the anvil of France.

And we, in the Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Tunisia, are interested in reminding everyone of the following:

1- We have warned all successive governments, without exception, against the consequences of being dependent on the Kaffir colonialists and falling into the arms of the IMF, because this treacherous path only aims to present the people of Tunisia on a platter of gold to the monsters of Capitalism.

2- The fact that the French resident himself announced this solution shows that he is the actual ruler of the country, and reminds us of the premises of what was termed the “protection” era, when debts were also a gateway to the colonization and economic assassination of Tunisia.

3- Digging into wealth files without condemning colonialism that oversees its looting, and insisting on discourse of sedition, division, treason, and incitement to stampede, only serve the agenda of the Kaffir colonizer. So, is the president racing against time in fulfilling the prophecy of the International Crisis Group, which classified Tunisia among the countries threatened by deadly conflicts?

4- The good people of Tunisia should stay away from hearing empty slogans and deaf speeches and everything that is in the bag of the agent rulers, and rally around the civilized alternative emanating from the doctrine of Islam, which Hizb ut Tahrir presents as a complete and integrated political program in the draft constitution of the Khilafah (Caliphate) State, then the West will not treat us again as if we are an Ummah without religion, history, legislation, wealth or resources, and bestow upon us its capitalist solutions that plunge our lands into the maze of crises, and that keeps colonial control around our necks.

In conclusion, the only and radical solution to end the state of wandering and loss that Tunisia is experiencing in light of the attempts to subjugate Libya and the conspiracies arranged by colonialism against Algeria targeting it as a striking regional power, can only be by uniting the people of strength and resistance with the Islamic project, and working to achieve the unity of Muslims by linking Tunisia to its natural extension in hope that North Africa would be the base of a great state, which is the Khilafah Rashidah (Rightly Guided Caliphate) State, Allah willing. We also remind the aware and sincere people in this country that getting out of the crisis falls within the circle of the political possibility, when we cling to the rope of Allah and cut the ropes of the West and its leaders who weaken the peoples of our Ummah and support the pharaohs of this time.

Allah (swt) says:

[وَنُرِيدُ أَن نَّمُنَّ عَلَى الَّذِينَ اسْتُضْعِفُوا فِي الْأَرْضِ وَنَجْعَلَهُمْ أَئِمَّةً وَنَجْعَلَهُمُ الْوَارِثِينَ * وَنُمَكِّنَ لَهُمْ فِي الْأَرْضِ وَنُرِيَ فِرْعَوْنَ وَهَامَانَ وَجُنُودَهُمَا مِنْهُم مَّا كَانُوا يَحْذَرُونَ]

“But it was Our Will to favour those who were oppressed in the land, making them models ˹of faith˺ as well as successors; * and to establish them in the land; and through them show Pharaoh, Hamân,1 and their soldiers ˹the fulfilment of˺ what they feared.” [Al-Qasas 28: 5-6].

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Tunisia

Press Release

5 Ramadan 1444 – Monday, 27th March 2023

No: 21 / 1444

(Translated)