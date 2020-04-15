Rizq is in the Hand of Allah Alone

The understanding that Rizq (رزق Provision) is solely in the Hand of Allah (swt) is one of the pillars of the Islamic Aqeedah. It elevates the conduct of the Believer so that his mind and energy is freed from constant worry over wealth and directed towards pleasing Allah (swt) as much as possible.

And this is in contrast to those whose understanding of Rizq is clouded and confused such that they believe that Rizq is in the hand of man. When they are called to strive for the re-establishment of the Khilafah (Caliphate) on the Method of the Prophethood, they will throw their hands up, saying, “our Iman is weak.”

Let us all put at the very forefront of our minds that Rizq (رزق Provision) is from Allah (swt) alone. The Speech of Allah (swt), in the Book in which there is no doubt, confirms, without doubt, that He (swt) alone Determined the Rizq (Provision) for each and every soul that He (swt) created. Allah (swt) said,لاَ نَسْأَلُكَ رِزْقًا نَحْنُ نَرْزُقُكَ وَالْعَاقِبَةُ لِلتَّقْوَى “We ask not of you Provision. We Provide for you, and the End is for Taqwa.” [Taha 20: 132]. Allah (swt) said, إِنَّ اللَّهَ يَرْزُقُ مَنْ يَشَاءُ بِغَيْرِ حِسَابٍ “Indeed, Allah Provides without stint to whom He wills.” [Aali-‘Imran 3: 37].

Instead of being extreme in striving for Rizq at the costs of other duties, let us be moderate in striving for Rizq so that we give each duty its full due. It was narrated from Jabir bin ‘Abdullah that the Messenger of Allah ﷺ said, «أَيُّهَا النَّاسُ اتَّقُوا اللَّهَ وَأَجْمِلُوا فِي الطَّلَبِ فَإِنَّ نَفْسًا لَنْ تَمُوتَ حَتَّى تَسْتَوْفِيَ رِزْقَهَا وَإِنْ أَبْطَأَ عَنْهَا فَاتَّقُوا اللَّهَ وَأَجْمِلُوا فِي الطَّلَبِ خُذُوا مَا حَلَّ وَدَعُوا مَا حَرُمَ» “O people, fear Allah and be moderate in seeking a living, for no soul will die until it has received all its provision, even if it is slow in coming. So fear Allah and be moderate in seeking provision; take that which is permissible and leave that which is forbidden.” [Ibn Maajah]

Let us not fill our minds with worry over Rizq and hearts with rancor over its narrowing, knowing that our Provision is in the Hand of Allah (swt) alone. RasulAllah ﷺ said, «لاَ تَيْأَسَا مِنَ الرِّزْقِ مَا تَهَزَّزَتْ رُءُوسُكُمَا فَإِنَّ الإِنْسَانَ تَلِدُهُ أُمُّهُ أَحْمَرَ لَيْسَ عَلَيْهِ قِشْرٌ ثُمَّ يَرْزُقُهُ اللَّهُ عَزَّ وَجَلَّ» “Do not despair of provision so long as your heads are still moving, for a person’s mother bears him red with raw skin, then Allah provides for him.’” [Ibn Maajah].