Restoring the Khilafah is a Remedy to Somalia’s Problems

Chaotic postponed democratic elections.

2 million people are estimated to be in need of humanitarian assistance that includes 3 million children due to impact of floods, locust invasion and ongoing Covid-19 crisis.

Massive exam failure by students.

US Africa Command (AFRICOM) has acknowledged the killing of Somalia’s citizens as a result of its military operations inside the nation.

UK Government donating military equipment to the Somali National Army. (Source: Radio Daslan)

Comment:

Somalia is a nation that hops from one crisis to another instigated by Western colonialists led by America and her allies on one side and Europe, especially Britain and her allies on the other. Both parties are struggling against one another in order to stranglehold Somalia’s leadership and in turn loot its resources. The pinnacle of conflicts was when Siad Barre, a pro-American ruler was overthrown in 1991. During Barre’s reign American oil companies such as Chevron, Conoco, Philips and Amoco enjoyed massive oil fields’ allocation in Somalia. The fall of their subservient ally led the Bush administration to send US soldiers to (invade) Somalia to protect her threatened interests disguised as safeguarding aid shipments to Somalia. Somalia to-date proceeds on the direction drawn by America via Farmajo, the current Somalia President.

Somalia will continue to drown in the fire of secularism as long as it keeps embracing the secular capitalist ideology and its venomous democratic system of governance championed by the Western colonialists who brand themselves as investors and partners of Somalia. The West is determined to ensure that Somalia remains a Muslim majority nation but devoid of a true Islamic identity i.e. a Muslim in name but a secular in thought, concepts, behavior and actions. Hence, Somalia remains a subservient state that acts a field for proxy wars between Western states outmaneuvering each other at the expense of a deplorable and failed status of the indigenous population who suffer from numerous calamities.

Somalia’s misery can only be remedied by cutting relations to the Western colonialists and their allies. Particularly, America’s evil hands filled with Muslims’ blood in Somalia must be expurgated fully since it is the one that gives life and weapons to the treacherous plotters at the apex of power in Somalia. Subsequently, embrace the call for resumption of the Islamic way of life via the reestablishment of the Khilafah (Caliphate) on the method of Prophethood. Under the Khilafah, Somalia will enjoy genuine peace, prosperity and tranquility and its people will find honor, dignity and respect to their blood and property.

Khilafah system will empower the people in Somalia to embody an Islamic personality by the implementation of the Islamic education system that will inculcate the Islamic culture and melt their thoughts from secular into Islamic. In addition, the economic conspiracies such as hunger, poverty etc. spearheaded by the capitalist multinationals will be shoved off by the implementation of the Islamic economic system that strives to secure livelihood by guaranteeing the citizens in the Khilafah adequate avenues to meet their basic needs i.e. food, shelter and clothing and providing them with social needs i.e. security, education and healthcare.

Ali Nassoro Ali

Member of the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir