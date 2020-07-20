People are Dying of Coronavirus and Poverty, and the Afghan Government is Looting their Shrouds!

Several investigative reports have indicated that Afghan officials have embezzled millions of dollars under the guise of fighting against the coronavirus and providing assistance to the poor. These investigative reports illustrate that officials have stolen 800 million AFS from bread distribution, which was planned to be delivered to impoverished families. Besides, the officials have calculated the medical kits and supplies several times higher than the market price and have pocketed millions of dollars. On the other hand, the corrupt government is striving to calm down the public’s sentiments by establishing successive dysfunctional commissions to scrutinize the issue; though, the government might have forgotten that the scale of corruption within institutions has mounted as high as it is entirely impossible to be hidden from the eyes of the public.

In fact, corruption in Afghanistan has been deepening day-by-day, despite the slogans raised by the government, and laws, institutions and commissions established to fight the corruption. The government claims to have reduced corruption; while in reality, corruption has not decreased, but has altered its form. The government has appointed young corrupt generations, who have returned from the West, into highest positions under the name of ‘Reform and Systematization’. The saddening point is that this generation has caused the corruption to be deeply rooted and multiplied in Afghanistan.

The undeniable fact is that ‘corruption’ is one of the integral parts of Capitalism and the democratic systems; therefore, the eradication of corruption requires a comprehensive dismantlement and removal of this system from the people’s lives. The alteration of figures, the formation of commissions and institutions, and the enactment of laws merely restrict the hands of low-level officials, yet the high-level authorities conveniently do the corruption – while protecting themselves from any prosecutions, too. Thus, it is impossible to eradicate corruption within a system which itself has been the key factor of corruption, being imposed on the people through military occupation, fraudulence, and the corrupt figures, who are nurtured in the cradle of this wicked system.

The only solution that would definitely help to eradicate corruption and protect the society from the clutches of corruption and the mafia is the implementation of Islamic thoughts and values ​​in the form of a fair Islamic State because it is only Islam that up-brings pious leaders and personalities to whom the ‘Hereafter’ is more precious than the world, and whoever prefers the Hereafter will never commit corruption. They would fairly distribute the resources and facilities to needy people, treat patients as if they were members of their own family, and consider the governance as an accountability, not as a means of gaining property.

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Afghanistan

Saturday, 27th Dhul Qi’dah 1441 AH

18/07/2020 CE

Ref.: Afg. 1441 / 17