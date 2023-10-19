Palestine From the city of Hebron, thousands demand that armies be mobilized to support Gaza!

Thousands of the people of Palestine came out in a massive stand in the city of Hebron as a call to the Ummah, its forces and its armies to take immediate action to support Gaza and its people, and even to liberate Bayt Al-Maqdis and the entire blessed land.

The city of Khalil al-Rahman shouted to the armies of Jordan, Egypt, Pakistan, and Turkey, to mobilize them to wage jihad for the sake of Allah and to liberate the Masraa of the Messenger of Allah (saw).

The masses emphasized that Gaza does not need medicine or aid, but rather needs an advance from the Ummah’s armies to eliminate the Jewish entity, relieve the people of its evils, and purify the Prophet’s place of worship, may Allah bless him and grant him peace.

The voices that emerged from the throats of the crowd stressed that Western countries as a whole are not only biased, but are enemies of the Islamic Ummah. With their weapons we are killed, and with their words, houses are demolished over the heads of their inhabitants. Their language says that disbelief (Kufr) is one sect, and the hatred has appeared from their mouths and what their chests conceal is greater, which is greater. Whoever pleads for a solution from them, is not from us.

The crowds considered that anyone who claims mediation from the rulers, calls on the international community to intervene, demands the implementation of Security Council resolutions, and calls for the American two-state solution, is a traitor to the blood of the martyrs and a conspirator with the enemies.

The crowd called on the Ummah’s scholars to do their duty and incite the armies to wage jihad for the sake of Allah to provide relief and victory to Gaza.

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in the Blessed Land – Palestine

Monday, 01 Rabi’ al-Akhir 1445 AH – 16 October 2023 CE

Segments of the Event

From Hebron (Al-Khalil), thousands demand that armies be mobilized to support Gaza!

Hizb ut Tahrir calls on the Ummah and its Armies to declare war in support of Gaza and Palestine!

Dr. Ibrahim Al-Tamimi

This is the trust of Sultan Abdul Hamid, O people of Türkiye, so take action to support it!

Dr. Musab Abu Arqoub

Duaa / Supplication

